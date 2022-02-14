Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Punks Rise, Apes Fall, Pixelmon, Karafuru And Crabada Join Top Ten

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Karafuru: $54.3 million, +40.4%

Pixelmon: $52.7 million, N/A

CryptoPunks: $51.1 million, +91.2%

Cool Pets: $48.6 million, +368.0%

Axie Infinity: $33.3 million, +92.1%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $26.8 million, -43.2%

Azuki: $24.4 million, -71.3%

CloneX: $22.6 million, -62.2%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $20.3 million, -44.4%

Crabada: $18.2 million, -23.7%

Related Link: Super Bowl LVI Becomes Crypto Bowl With Commercials, Ad Campaigns For Big Game

What Happened: Karafuru tops the list with a 40% increase in sales volume. The collection of 5,555 NFTs, minted around 10 days ago, has a floor price of 3.15 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing.

Pixelmon was a highly anticipated play-to-earn NFT, but came with a hefty starting price of 3 ETH via Dutch auction. The floor price now sits at 1.4 ETH and the company has said it will take many months to create a planned game, which could lead to more owners exiting the collection.

CryptoPunks was a big gainer on the week, which could have been due to a record sale for a rare Alien Punk. CryptoPunk #5822, one of nine Alien Punks, sold for 8,000 ETH, or $23.7 million. The sale led to the floor price rising for Punks and an increase in sales activity.

Cool Pets was the biggest gainer in the top ten, something that was predicted in last week’s article. Cool Pets rank fourth this week after coming in 23rd place last week. The unrevealed NFT collection has a floor price of 2.58 ETH at the time of writing.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, CloneX and Mutant Ape Yacht Club all had sales volume declines of 40% or more to round out the sixth through ninth positions on the list.

A surprising entry in the top ten could be Crabada coming in tenth place. The NFT collection is built on the Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) blockchain. Crabada is a play-to-earn idle game that had sales volume of $18.2 million for the week.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr