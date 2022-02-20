OpenSea Investigating Rumors Of NFT Exploit, Suspects Phishing Attack

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 20, 2022 11:39 am


The world's largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and non-fungible tokens, OpenSea, announced that it is investigating a scam targeting users of its NFT platform.

OpenSea posted a tweet saying that it appears to be the target of a phishing attack originating outside of OpenSea's website. 

Following the warning, the firm’s CEO Devin Finzer went on Twitter and said that the company is “not aware of any recent phishing emails that have been sent to users,” and suggested a fraudulent website may be to blame. 

According to reports, the hacker has stolen roughly $3 million in assets, which includes popular NFTs like Bored Apes, Azuki and CloneX.

On Saturday evening, Benzinga warned OpenSea users not to migrate their NFTs until further clarity.  

Dogecoin (CYRPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus also sent a tweet about the incident. 

On Twitter, the OpenDAO responded to OpenSea’s recent attack. 

Blockchain security company PeckShield said that the rumored exploit was “most likely phishing” – a malicious contract hidden in a disguised link. 

The company cited that same mass email about the migration process as one of the possible sources of the link.

Also Read: Over 80% Of OpenSea's Free NFTs Are Fake, Spam Or Plagiarized

