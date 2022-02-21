Elon Musk's Push Not Enough? Why Dogecoin Is In A State Of Whimper Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 21, 2022 7:11 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 1% lower at $0.1358 Monday morning. 
Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -0.87%
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.6%
24-hour against Ethereum -0.6%
7-day -5.9%
30-day 6.23%

YTD performance

 -21.3%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded muted alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.9% to $1.72 trillion at press time.
DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 1,598 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.
Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were the three most mentioned coins at the time of writing. They attracted 11,447, 7,867, and 4,818 tweets, respectively.
On Sunday, cryptocurrencies slid amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising interest rates. DOGE has held above the key support zone at $0.135, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer. 
Over the weekend, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said that the automaker would accept DOGE at its Santa Monica supercharging station. The entrepreneur said that a futuristic diner/drive-in theater is planned in the area.
Dogecoin Chatter: DOGE Bull and Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein responded to a tweet by Mus,k which said he was “dropping a new album.”

Also on Sunday, DOGE-co creator Billy Markus tweeted that DOGE was satire, making fun of the “rampant stupidity of the alternate cryptocurrency scene in 2013.”
“Clone coins in 2013, ICOs in 2018, NFTs in 2021, it’s all the same – some cool stuff among mostly obnoxious stuff.”

