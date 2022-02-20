Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

byMelanie Schaffer
February 20, 2022 1:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were sliding on Sunday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising interest rates and Ukraine/Russia news continued to weigh on the minds of investors.

For a few short weeks between about Jan. 24 and Feb. 10 the cryptocurrency market, as well as the general markets, began to rebound, which was welcomed by bullish investors who had watched the crypto sector, specifically, enter into a long-term downtrend that began on Nov. 10. The reversal to the upside looks more and more as though it was merely a relief bounce. As of Sunday Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have given up most of their 2022 gains.

With trading, assets never drop in a straight line just like they never go up in a straight line and although the three cryptos are trading lower there are pivot points on their charts where at least a bounce to the upside is likely to take place.

See Also: Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin was falling almost 5% lower on Sunday on fairly high volume, which indicates the break-down Friday from a rising channel may have now been recognized.

  • Bitcoin may fall to back test a descending trendline which the crypto broke up through on Feb. 3. The area may provide a pivot back to the upside in the future.
  • Bitcoin has resistance above at $39,600 and $42,233.66 and support below at $38,105 and $35,993.22.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

btc_feb._20.png

The Ethereum Chart: On Sunday, Ethereum was back testing support at a descending trendline, which Benzinga called out on Friday. As of early afternoon, the area was providing support and the crypto was bouncing up from the level.

  • Bullish traders can watch to see if Ethereum prints a reversal candlestick above the trendline, which would indicate a bounce to the upside is likely in the cards.
  • Bearish traders can watch to see if Ethereum breaks below the trendline on higher-than-average volume, which could indicate an accelerated move to the downside.
  • Ethereum has resistance above at $2,890 and $3,057.82 and support below at $2,609.02 and $2,461.63.

eth_feb._20.png

The Dogecoin Chart: After spiking up briefly on Saturday, Dogecoin was trading lower again on Sunday, but holding above a key support zone at $0.135. The test of the area was slightly below the Feb. 18 low-of-day, which indicates the crypto is still trading in a downtrend.

  • Bullish traders can watch to see if Dogecoin prints a reversal candlestick above the level, which could indicate a bounce is on the way. Traders would then want to see Dogecoin rise up above Saturday’s high-of-day at the $$0.147 level.
  • Bearish traders want to see Dogecoin break below $0.135, which could see the crypto quickly fall toward a lower support at 12 cents.doge_feb._20.png
  • See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin • The People's Currency

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Ethereum Classic Seeing A Reversal?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading higher Friday as the crypto market pushes higher, bouncing back from a couple of days' losses. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more
Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) executive Roger Bartlett announced that he would move to major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more
This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.’s (NASDAQ: HMHC) textbooks have been utilized by millions of students globally, and over the past year produced marked returns for investors. read more