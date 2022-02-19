If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Axie Infinity Or Shiba Inu?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you put it on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) or Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)?

Dogecoin: 39.3%

Axie Infinity: 18.9%

Shiba Inu: 41.8%

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin was trading at $0.1417 at the time of publication and is trading higher by around 1.5% over the past 24 hours.

Axie Infinity is trading lower by 3.9% at $54.57 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has fallen roughly 2.4% to $0.00002763 over the past day.

For the uninitiated, Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem…Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.