Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

February 20, 2022
A former state lawmaker in California would like to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in his state. The news comes after an Arizona state senator introduced a bill to make Bitcoin and crypto free from property taxes in her state. 

According to a new report, former Majority Leader of the California State Assembly, and current a Political advisor, Ian C. Calderon tweeted that he is working in a collaboration with Bitcoin expert Dennis Porter to draft the new proposal to make the apex cryptocurrency legal tender.

In 2021, California was ranked in the top position, as the most crypto-ready jurisdiction in the U.S. The state has seen an increasing number of cryptocurrency ATMs and growing interest in digital assets among the state’s citizens.

California is considered a tech powerhouse, with a bustling economy, a center of innovation and education.

