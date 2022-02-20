Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

A former state lawmaker in California would like to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in his state. The news comes after an Arizona state senator introduced a bill to make Bitcoin and crypto free from property taxes in her state.

According to a new report, former Majority Leader of the California State Assembly, and current a Political advisor, Ian C. Calderon tweeted that he is working in a collaboration with Bitcoin expert Dennis Porter to draft the new proposal to make the apex cryptocurrency legal tender.

Together, @Dennis_Porter_ and I are working on a bi-partisan effort to legislatively explore #Bitcoin as legal tender in the State of California. More to come. https://t.co/FlcFHRr9B1 — Ian C. Calderon (@IanCalderon) February 20, 2022

In 2021, California was ranked in the top position, as the most crypto-ready jurisdiction in the U.S. The state has seen an increasing number of cryptocurrency ATMs and growing interest in digital assets among the state’s citizens.

California is considered a tech powerhouse, with a bustling economy, a center of innovation and education.

