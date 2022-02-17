El Salvador President Takes Shots At Joe Biden As Senate Proposal Questions Central American Country's Bitcoin Adoption

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 17, 2022 6:47 am
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has taken a dig at U.S. President Joe Biden after a Senate proposal called for an investigation into potential risks arising from his country’s adoption of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Bukele took to Twitter to post a video of Biden talking about nations’ rights to “sovereignty” and territorial integrity. “This includes El Salvador? Right?” he asked.

Biden had made the comments on Tuesday in reference to the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Bukele had angrily responded earlier on Wednesday to the Senate proposal, calling the Senators “boomers.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender and Bukele plans to build a Bitcoin city funded by $1 billion in Bitcoin bonds.

It was reported in December that Chivo Wallet — the official Bitcoin wallet software of El Salvador — was purportedly responsible for the loss of funds of multiple users.

In January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged El Salvador to drop Bitcoin adoption, warning that there could be dire consequences for the nation if it keeps using the apex cryptocurrency.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $43604.35 at press time.

Read Next: Coinbase Aims To Take A Bite Out of $700B US Remittance Market — To Let Users In Mexico Cash Out Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin In Local Currency

