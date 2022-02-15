Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg
Gala (GALA) rose nearly 20% to $0.33 in the early hours of Tuesday amid heightened whale buying activity and positive news.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|19.9%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|11.9%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|9.9%
|7-day
|-7.5%
|30-day
|-2.7%
|
YTD performance
|177.4%
Why Is It Moving? GALA rose along with major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.3% to $1.95 trillion.
GALA was the second-largest 24-hour gainer on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The coin trended on both the price-tracking websites at press time.
WhaleStat tweeted that, as per its metrics, GALA was on the top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whales in the preceding 24 hours.
$GALA @GoGalaGames price increases 18% in the last 24hrs to a current price of $0.328790
at our metrics, #GALA is on top 10 purchased tokens by 1000 biggest #ETH whales (24hrs)
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/28TDZ6JFiD#GalaGames #PlayToEarn #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/4n2cyQDVnq
— WhaleStats – BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 15, 2022
On Monday, Gala Games said in a statement that it was partnering with Grammy-nominated music composer BT on music, art, and non fungible token project called “The Orbs.”
“Every single Orb will generate a completely unique visual and aural experience for eternity from the blockchain,” said BT.
“I’m thrilled to be at the intersection of where electronic music, blockchain gaming, and NFTs collide,” said the artist also known as Brian Wayne Transeau.
Also on Tuesday, rapper Snoop Dogg tweeted about 25,000 “stash boxes” containing song NFTs from his new album Bacc On Death Row.
The Song NFTs will have earning potential on the Gala Music Network, as per the webpage tweeted by the rap star.
Who got that B.O.D.R Stash Box!? Lemme know in the comments. More announcements coming soon! Its a gift that keeps on giving! @GoGalaMusic https://t.co/cgUSGn77xI
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) February 15, 2022
