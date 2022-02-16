Elon Musk And Dogecoin Co-Creator Say Twitter Needs To Take Urgent Action Against Crypto Scams

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 16, 2022 2:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Elon Musk And Dogecoin Co-Creator Say Twitter Needs To Take Urgent Action Against Crypto Scams

Tesla Inc. (NASADQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has agreed to a comment by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus that Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) needs to curb cryptocurrency scam activity on its social media platform.

What Happened: Markus asked Twitter to take action on the “super irritating” cryptocurrency scams, to which Musk commented by saying, “Agreed. This has been broken for a long time.”

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: In January, Musk criticized Twitter’s decision to let users have verified non fungible tokens (NFT) as profile pictures and suggested that the company was wasting resources on this effort instead of trying to curb spam activity.

Cryptocurrency scams — particularly by impersonators of Musk, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and other notable figures— have been widespread in recent years on Twitter.

The scammers typically ask Twitter users to send cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum or Dogecoin to specific wallet addresses, promising to multiply the cryptocurrency that investors send.

Cryptocurrency scammers made nearly $8 billion from investors across the world in 2021, it was reported in December.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that Musk impersonators stole over $2 million in cryptocurrency giveaway scams.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 1.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $44,043.05 at press time. Dogecoin is up 1.2% during the period to $0.1496.

Read Next: This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Named After Jeff Bezos' Pet 'Luna' Is Up Over 70% Today

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Social Media Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Elon Musk Says Doge Payment Accepted At Santa Monica Supercharger Station

Elon Musk Says Doge Payment Accepted At Santa Monica Supercharger Station

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to create a flutter amid the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community with his occasional tweets supporting the dog-themed crypto. read more
Elon Musk Recalls The Time When Charlie Munger Told A Whole Table How 'Tesla Would Fail'

Elon Musk Recalls The Time When Charlie Munger Told A Whole Table How 'Tesla Would Fail'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk on Wednesday called out Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: read more

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Peloton Transition, Disney Earnings, Crypto Ads, SpaceX Event And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top 10 events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:  read more