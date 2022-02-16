This Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoff Named After Jeff Bezos' Pet 'Luna' Is Up Over 70% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded higher on Tuesday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

Some of the knockoff coins are also seeing strong gains, with Luna Inu (CRYPTO: LUNAINU) up 77.7% during the past 24 hours to $0.0009732.

Luna Inu Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +77.7% 24-hour against Bitcoin +72.7% 24-hour against Ethereum +66.2% 7-day -67.9% 30-day -67.9% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 1.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1502 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 0.8% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000307.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Luna Inu describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) in honor of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’s dog Luna.

The project behind the token says it aims to make the world a better place for dogs through charity partnerships and donations. The roadmap includes plans for non fungible tokens (NFTs).

Read Next: Uhhhhhh, Can't Spend Your Dogecoins At McDonald's? You Can Spend Them Here

Image: Courtesy of Jeff Bezos' Instagram