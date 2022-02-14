Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Follows Nio, Xpeng In Filing For Metaverse Trademark: Report

BYD Co (OTC:BYDDY), backed by veteran investor Warren Buffett, has filed for the Metaverse trademark, cnEVpost reported on Monday.

What Happened: The Shenzhen, China-headquartered BYD has applied for the "BYD Metaverse" close on the heels of local rivals such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) filing for their own multiple Metaverse trademarks.

BYD applied for the trademark on Dec. 27, 2021, and is awaiting confirmation.

Why It Matters: Metaverse is drawing increased attention, especially with tech giant Facebook’s recent name change to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a bid to highlight its focus on metaverse.

The term metaverse was coined in the 1992 science fiction novel "Snow Crash" by Neal Stephenson. The term represents a meeting of the physical world with augmented and virtual reality.

The popularity of Metaverse as a concept comes in the aftermath of the rise of non fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web 3.0, enabled by blockchain platforms such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Buffett, who backs BYD, has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrencies, over the years, once calling Bitcoin (CRYTPO: BTC) “probably rat poison squared.”

Price Action: BYD shares closed 4.3% lower at $58.4 a share on Friday.