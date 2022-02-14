Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Follows Nio, Xpeng In Filing For Metaverse Trademark: Report

byRachit Vats
February 14, 2022 3:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Follows Nio, Xpeng In Filing For Metaverse Trademark: Report

BYD Co (OTC:BYDDY), backed by veteran investor Warren Buffett, has filed for the Metaverse trademark, cnEVpost reported on Monday.

What Happened: The Shenzhen, China-headquartered BYD has applied for the "BYD Metaverse" close on the heels of local rivals such as Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE XPEV) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) filing for their own multiple Metaverse trademarks. 

BYD applied for the trademark on Dec. 27, 2021, and is awaiting confirmation.

Why It Matters: Metaverse is drawing increased attention, especially with tech giant Facebook’s recent name change to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) in a bid to highlight its focus on metaverse.

See Also: How To Invest In The Metaverse

The term metaverse was coined in the 1992 science fiction novel "Snow Crash" by Neal Stephenson. The term represents a meeting of the physical world with augmented and virtual reality. 
The popularity of Metaverse as a concept comes in the aftermath of the rise of non fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web 3.0, enabled by blockchain platforms such as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Buffett, who backs BYD, has been an outspoken critic of cryptocurrencies, over the years, once calling Bitcoin (CRYTPO: BTC) “probably rat poison squared.”

Price Action: BYD shares closed 4.3% lower at $58.4 a share on Friday.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media

Related Articles

World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

A leading non-fungible token collection with women traits and characteristics has signed a media deal with Hello Sunshine, the company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon. Here are the details and what’s next. read more
Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

After selling $50 million worth of NFTs in a week, American rapper Snoop Dogg is planning the first NFT music label. read more
JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity

JPMorgan Opens A Lounge In Decentraland, Sees $1 Trillion Metaverse Opportunity

Wall Street banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has become the first major bank to enter the metaverse. read more
Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg

Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg

Gala (GALA) rose nearly 20% to $0.33 in the early hours of Tuesday amid heightened whale buying activity and positive news. read more