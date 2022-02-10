McDonalds Registers 10 Metaverse Trademarks
McDonald's Corp. (NYSE:MCD) has filed not one, not two, but 10 metaverse trademark applications for digital and hybrid digital-physical products and services.
What Happened: Trademark attorney Josh Gerben pointed out in a Wednesday tweet that McDonald's requested the registration of as many as 10 trademarks, suggesting the fast-food giant may be planning to launch "a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery."
The patents also describe virtual food and beverage products, downloadable multimedia files, online retail of virtual goods and entertainment services featuring online concerts.
The report follows recent reports that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk offered to eat a McDonald's Happy Meal on television if the company accepts Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as payment, to which the fast-food giant responded by saying that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts “grimacecoin” — a fake coin depicting the McDonaldland mascot Grimace. Some are now hoping that the firm will rethink its answer once it deploys its metaverse strategy.
