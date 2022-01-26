McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 25, 2022 10:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency

Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) said it will accept Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment — but with a "condition."

What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts “grimacecoin” — a fake coin depicting the McDonaldland mascot Grimace.

Grimace is a fluffy, purple character featured in McDonaldland commercials and is known for his slow-witted demeanor. McDonaldland is a fantasy world inhabited by Ronald McDonald and other characters, including Grimace.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Musk has said he would eat a Happy Meal on television if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Musk’s offer to McDonald’s came after the fast-food chain’s tweets abut cryptocurrency in recent days. It also comes just days after Tesla began accepting Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise.   

Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin and his tweets sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the meme cryptocurrency’s price. Dogecoin’s price surged to a high of $0.1445 on Tuesday after Musk’s tweet.

The Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) communities have been clamouring for McDonald’s to accept the two cryptocurrencies as payment options.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 5.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1442 at press time.

Read Next: This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today

This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have rebounded along with several other major cryptocurrencies as of Tuesday evening. read more
Is The Worst Really Over Now For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Analyst Says Not Unless The Apex Crypto Claws Back Above This Level

Is The Worst Really Over Now For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin? Analyst Says Not Unless The Apex Crypto Claws Back Above This Level

Major coins flashed gains Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched up 0.4% to $1.75 trillion. What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.5% higher over 24 hours at $36,888.24. For the week, it has fallen 13%. read more
Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) held its head above the water Monday evening but most major altcoins remained subdued as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.6% to $1.7 trillion. read more
Elon Musk Says He'll Eat A Happy Meal On TV If McDonald's Accepts Dogecoin: Is There Something Cooking?

Elon Musk Says He'll Eat A Happy Meal On TV If McDonald's Accepts Dogecoin: Is There Something Cooking?

Elon Musk has done it again. With his Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) chatter, the Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO sent the meme currency spiking on Tuesday. read more