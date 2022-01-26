McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) said it will accept Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment — but with a "condition."
What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts “grimacecoin” — a fake coin depicting the McDonaldland mascot Grimace.
only if @tesla accepts grimacecoin https://t.co/CQrmAFelHR pic.twitter.com/to9HmYJhej
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 25, 2022
Grimace is a fluffy, purple character featured in McDonaldland commercials and is known for his slow-witted demeanor. McDonaldland is a fantasy world inhabited by Ronald McDonald and other characters, including Grimace.
See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)
Why It Matters: Musk has said he would eat a Happy Meal on television if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment.
Musk’s offer to McDonald’s came after the fast-food chain’s tweets abut cryptocurrency in recent days. It also comes just days after Tesla began accepting Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise.
Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin and his tweets sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the meme cryptocurrency’s price. Dogecoin’s price surged to a high of $0.1445 on Tuesday after Musk’s tweet.
The Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) communities have been clamouring for McDonald’s to accept the two cryptocurrencies as payment options.
Price Action: Dogecoin is up 5.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1442 at press time.
Read Next: This Play-To-Earn Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is up Over 560% Today
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.