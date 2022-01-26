McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency

Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) said it will accept Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment — but with a "condition."

What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts “grimacecoin” — a fake coin depicting the McDonaldland mascot Grimace.

Grimace is a fluffy, purple character featured in McDonaldland commercials and is known for his slow-witted demeanor. McDonaldland is a fantasy world inhabited by Ronald McDonald and other characters, including Grimace.

Why It Matters: Musk has said he would eat a Happy Meal on television if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment.

Musk’s offer to McDonald’s came after the fast-food chain’s tweets abut cryptocurrency in recent days. It also comes just days after Tesla began accepting Dogecoin as payment for some of its merchandise.

Musk is a big proponent of Dogecoin and his tweets sometimes have an overwhelming impact on the meme cryptocurrency’s price. Dogecoin’s price surged to a high of $0.1445 on Tuesday after Musk’s tweet.

The Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) communities have been clamouring for McDonald’s to accept the two cryptocurrencies as payment options.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 5.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1442 at press time.

