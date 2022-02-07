Bud Light NEXT Super Bowl Commercial, Nouns DAO Partnership: Here Are The Details

The debut of a new zero-carb beer from one of the largest alcoholic beverage companies kicked off with the showcase of a Super Bowl LVI commercial and NFT partnership.

What Happened: The previously announced Bud Light NEXT zero carb beer was released Monday at retailers nationwide. The brand will be spotlighted in a Super Bowl LVI commercial highlighting that there is “zero in the way of possibility.”

“This Super Bowl, we celebrate the historic moment in Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch’s history: the introduction of Bud Light NEXT, our first-ever zero carb beer,” said Bud Light VP of Marketing Andy Goeler. “Now on advertising’s biggest stage, we’ll pay tribute to those who are pushing boundaries and redefining the world around us every day.”

Featured in the commercial is also the famous Nouns DAO glasses, which are used through a new partnership with the decentralized autonomous organization.

“As part of the partnership, Nouns has gifted Bud Light NEXT with a Nouns NFT in exchange for the famous Nouns glasses to be features in our Super Bowl commercial,” Bud Light Senior Director of Digital Corey Brown told The Block.

Nouns DAO is a generative NFT featuring avatars of people, place and things.

“Similar to how Bud Light NEXT will provide us the opportunity to bring more fans into the Bud Light portfolio, the Bud Light N3XT Collection, our partnership with Nouns DAO and entry into the NFT space will allow us to engage with established and new fans in an entirely different way.”

Bud Light is also giving away $10,000 to seven people who post photos on social media with zeros in front of them using #SpotAZero and #Sweepstakes.

 

Related Link: Here's What Anheuser-Busch Will Be Advertising During Super Bowl LVI 

Why It’s Important: Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) has been one of the most active participants among public companies in the non-fungible token space.

The company is using its Super Bowl commercials in 2022 to highlight some new product launches instead of its flagship products. The company is also using Super Bowl commercials and new product launches to coincide with additional NFTs available for the community.

Bud Light launched a new collection of NFTs called Bud Light N3XT highlighting the launch of the new beverage. The NFT collection of 12,722 launched Feb. 6 at a price point of $399. Customers can buy the NFTs with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or using Coinbase Commerce, a service from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).

The NFTs from Anheuser-Busch are part of a relationship with VaynerNFT, an NFT company founded by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee).

