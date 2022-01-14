Budweiser Pushes Further Into NFTs With VaynerNFT: Here's How You Can Get The Newest NFTs

Alcoholic beverage giant Budweiser entered the NFT space in 2021 with several purchases and its own collection launch. On Friday, the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE:BUD)-owned brand announced its newest non-fungible tokens.

Here are the details and how you can get your hands on one of the NFTs.

What Happened: Budweiser announced the launch of its latest collection called Budweiser Royalty. The collection comes in partnership with VaynerNFT, the NFT company founded by Gary Vaynerchuk, also known as Gary Vee.

VaynerNFT helped Budweiser launch a collection of 1,936 Budverse Cans: Heritage Edition NFTs in 2021 and has worked with other big brands on NFT launches including PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

The Budverse Cans collection was offered to investors and collectors with a starting price of $499 for Core and $999 for Gold Cans. The cans feature photos, ads and design elements throughout the company’s history.

The floor price on the Core cans is 0.589 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing, or around $1,894 at the time of writing.

Budweiser made headlines in 2021 for buying a Tom Sachs Rocket Factory NFT featuring the Budweiser logo and purchasing the beer.eth domain name.

“VaynerNFT is focused on keeping Budweiser at the forefront of the NFT space, and we are excited to continue to build long-term value with every collaboration and every drop,” VaynerNFT President Avery Akkineni said.

The New NFT Collection: Budweiser Royalty NFTs will launch on Jan. 21, 2022.

Budweiser partnered with 22 emerging music artists who will drop their first-ever NFTs in the collection. The artists will also be able to offer exclusive items to fans through the NFTs.

The artists featured in the collection are Satomaa, Leo Conoza, Sprtyk, Millie Go Lightly, Lil Polo Tee, Farina, T:me, Kablito, Lulú, Lil Benjas, DTheFlyest, Samantha Sanchez, Lil Keed, Fase Yoda, Beanz, Ilham, Lian Faz, Paopao, Fresco Trey, Nardeen, Blu DeTiger and Immasoul.

“We are on a mission at Budweiser to give up-and-coming artists a global stage that they might not have access to otherwise,” AB InBev Vice President of Global Brands Richard Oppy said.

VaynerNFT founder Vaynerchuk highlighted the value for Budweiser, music artists and fans.

“I have a crazy affinity for emerging music artists, and I strongly believe this collaboration will bring immense value to both Budweiser and the artists and will unlock unique experiences for their fans,” Vaynerchuk said.

Fans and collectors who are 21 years of age or older can purchase the new Budweiser Royalty NFTs, which come with a price of $499.

The NFT collection is 11,000 total pieces, with 500 per artist. The NFTs will have varying degrees of rarity, which will be randomly revealed after purchase.

The rarities are:

Core (400 available): Owners can show off their fandom while holding these NFTs.

Rare (99): Owners get access to a Discord virtual listening party with the artist on the NFT.

Ultra Rare (1): The owner receives a video call with the artist on the NFT.

Owners of Budverse Heritage Collection NFTs will get early access to the new collection. Core Budverse NFT owners can mint one free Budweiser Royalty NFT and Gold Budverse NFT owners will get a free Budweiser Royalty NFT airdropped to their wallet.

Users will be able to buy the new NFTs using Ethereum, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or a credit card.

Photo: Courtesy Budweiser