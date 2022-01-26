Here's What Anheuser Busch Will Be Advertising During Super Bowl LVI (Hint: It's Not Bud Light)

Many viewers tune into the Super Bowl to see an exciting football game between two of the best teams from the National Football League. The game also gets viewers that tune in for the halftime show and for the commercials.

Here’s a look at what Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) has in store for its advertisements during Super Bowl LVI.

What Happened: No stranger to Super Bowl commercials, Anheuser-Busch returns with four minutes of commercial time. This year, the beer giant will focus less on its flagship brands and instead feature items it's trying to grow.

The company’s well-known Bud Light brand will not be featured in commercials. However, Bud Light Next, a zero-carb spinoff, and Bud Light Seltzer will be featured in commercials, two expansions of the brand in fast-growing categories.

The beverage giant will also feature an ad for Cutwater Spirits, which will be the canned cocktail brand’s first national commercial. Other ads will feature Michelob Ultra and Michelob Ultra Organic Hard Seltzer.

Related Link: NFL Continues To Dominate TV Ratings: 4 Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Playoffs, Super Bowl LVI

What’s Next: Super Bowl LVI will air on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA), on Feb. 13.

NBC, which said in September that ads were nearly sold out, was seeking between $5.8 million and $6.5 million for each 30-second commercial.

Anheuser Busch has been known to have some of the most talked-about commercials each year, which could prove valuable for its efforts in promoting the smaller, faster-growing brands nationally. The 2022 commercials are said to target viewers' emotions and also feature some celebrity appearances.

BUD Price Action: Shares are up 1% to $65.07 on Wednesday.