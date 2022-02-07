Gaming Tokens See Solid Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum Flash Green

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 7, 2022 8:27 am
Gaming Tokens See Solid Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum Flash Green

Gaming and metaverse tokens traded higher in the early hours of Monday as the top two coins by market cap — Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) flashed green.

Top Gaming and Metaverse Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) 7-Day % Change (+/-) Price
Decentraland (MANA) +8.1% +29.05% $3.21
The Sandbox (SAND) +2.4% +21.4% $4.66
Axie Infinity (AXS) +14.9% +40.6% $70.37
Gala (GALA) -4.3% +75.3% $0.32
Enjin Coin (ENJ) 5.5% +20.8% $2.11

Why Are They Moving? Axie Infinity, the largest intraday gainer among notable gaming and metaverse tokens, announced a series of changes to the game’s economics recently.

Last week, Gala Games participated in a Twitter Spaces talk with Benzinga and Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein.

Jason Brink, chief marketing officer of Gala Games, said during the talk that Gala Games is different from other blockchain gaming companies because “we put the very very strong emphasis on gaming first.”

Meanwhile, the gaming company announced new weapons and bodies for its PvP brawler SpiderTanks last week. 

On Saturday, an alliance of play2earn guilds and manager — Quest Gamers, which dubs itself as the “first guild alliance of the metaverse” — said it was joining the Enjin ecosystem and was excited to build on the Efinity parachain on Polkadot (DOT). 

Photo: Courtesy of Lyncconf Games on Flickr

