Gaming Tokens See Solid Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum Flash Green

Gaming and metaverse tokens traded higher in the early hours of Monday as the top two coins by market cap — Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) flashed green.

Top Gaming and Metaverse Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) 7-Day % Change (+/-) Price Decentraland (MANA) +8.1% +29.05% $3.21 The Sandbox (SAND) +2.4% +21.4% $4.66 Axie Infinity (AXS) +14.9% +40.6% $70.37 Gala (GALA) -4.3% +75.3% $0.32 Enjin Coin (ENJ) 5.5% +20.8% $2.11

Why Are They Moving? Axie Infinity, the largest intraday gainer among notable gaming and metaverse tokens, announced a series of changes to the game’s economics recently.

Intern notes from @axieinfinity recent article on Upcoming Season 20 & Economic Balancing Adjustments – Adventure and daily quest rewards eliminated

– Arena reward structure changed

– Future Origin burn mechanics leek

– Energy system is considering a rework pic.twitter.com/Yfkt65EUwk — The Axie Intern (@jihoz_intern) February 4, 2022

Last week, Gala Games participated in a Twitter Spaces talk with Benzinga and Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein.

Jason Brink, chief marketing officer of Gala Games, said during the talk that Gala Games is different from other blockchain gaming companies because “we put the very very strong emphasis on gaming first.”

Meanwhile, the gaming company announced new weapons and bodies for its PvP brawler SpiderTanks last week.

On Saturday, an alliance of play2earn guilds and manager — Quest Gamers, which dubs itself as the “first guild alliance of the metaverse” — said it was joining the Enjin ecosystem and was excited to build on the Efinity parachain on Polkadot (DOT).

We're joining the @enjin ecosystem and excited to build on @efinityio @questgamersdao believes that blockchains are like cities. You should live and build in cities that share your values. Read More:https://t.co/HKTFrTf3Sm#JoinTheAlliance

cont'd… pic.twitter.com/X8wscwJqWA — Quest Gamers:First Guild Alliance of the Metaverse (@questgamersDAO) February 5, 2022

