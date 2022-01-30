If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or Baby Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) right now?

Bitcoin: 58.6%

Baby Dogecoin: 41.4%

Bitcoin was trading around $37,900 at the time of publication. The apex cryptocurrency has fallen by 20% over the past month amid continued weakness in the broader crypto market.

Baby Dogecoin is trading around $0.0000000043 and sharply higher by 122.35% over the past month.

Baby Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. The project gained popularity in 2021 for its “cuteness” instead of underlying technology…Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.