Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) rose nearly 50% higher over a seven-day trailing period leading up to the early hours of Thursday.

What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff has soared 175.4% since the year began.

Over the last 30 days, BABYDOGE has appreciated 314.4%, while its 90-day gains have amounted to 260%.

BABYDOGE traded 7.2% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000000061 at press time.

Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), BABYDOGE rose 6.9% and 6.45% respectively over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Why Is It Moving? BABYDOGE traded higher at press time as larger coins like BTC and ETH traded largely flat, while DOGE declined. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.1% to $2 trillion.

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx announced the listing of BABYDOGE on Tuesday. The trading pair BABYDOGE/USDT was made available on the same day.

The project linked with BABYDOGE tweeted this week that its Twitter following had burgeoned to more than 800,000 followers. At press time, the “BabyDoge” Twitter handle had 820,000 followers.

Last week, the project said on Twitter that it had passed 1.2 million holders.

Read Next: Bitcoin Stuck Between These 2 Levels, Keeping Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted With It — Is This Survey Result The Next Catalyst?