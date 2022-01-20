Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 20, 2022 4:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Baby Dogecoin Is Up 50% For The Week — What's Pushing It Higher?

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) rose nearly 50% higher over a seven-day trailing period leading up to the early hours of Thursday.

What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff has soared 175.4% since the year began.

Over the last 30 days, BABYDOGE has appreciated 314.4%, while its 90-day gains have amounted to 260%.

BABYDOGE traded 7.2% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000000061 at press time. 

Against larger cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), BABYDOGE rose 6.9% and 6.45% respectively over 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Why Is It Moving? BABYDOGE traded higher at press time as larger coins like BTC and ETH traded largely flat, while DOGE declined. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.1% to $2 trillion.

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx announced the listing of BABYDOGE on Tuesday. The trading pair BABYDOGE/USDT was made available on the same day.

The project linked with BABYDOGE tweeted this week that its Twitter following had burgeoned to more than 800,000 followers. At press time, the “BabyDoge” Twitter handle had 820,000 followers.

Last week, the project said on Twitter that it had passed 1.2 million holders.

Read Next: Bitcoin Stuck Between These 2 Levels, Keeping Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted With It — Is This Survey Result The Next Catalyst?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 12.6% to $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.6% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Is Cardano Moving Higher Today In Anticipation Of A Coming Wave Of DeFi, Smart Contract Use Cases?

Is Cardano Moving Higher Today In Anticipation Of A Coming Wave Of DeFi, Smart Contract Use Cases?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.15% higher at $1.29 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. read more
Are Tesla Rumors Continuing To Keep Dogecoin Buoyant?

Are Tesla Rumors Continuing To Keep Dogecoin Buoyant?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.16% higher at $0.15 over 24 hours, leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has fallen 9.8% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more