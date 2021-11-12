Jimmy Fallon Buys A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT: Here Are The Details

byChris Katje
November 11, 2021 7:25 pm
A well-known television host announced he made his first non-fungible token purchase recently and it comes from one of the biggest NFT communities.

What Happened: While interviewing well-known NFT artist Beeple on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night, the host announced he bought an NFT.

“I just got my first NFT,” Jimmy Fallon said. “I bought an Ape.”

Fallon said he used Moonpay, which he said is like Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) but for crypto, to help him make the purchase of a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. 

Unlike many celebrities and athletes who change their Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture to that of their Ape, Fallon hasn't changed his picture or revealed the ape he purchased. The Bored Ape Gazette is reporting Fallon most likely purchased Bored Ape #599.

Bored Ape #599 has the following six traits and rarities:

  • Blue background (12% of Apes)
  • Navy Striped Tee (3%)
  • Heart sunglasses (4%)
  • Cream fur (6%)
  • Sea Captain’s hat (3%)
  • Bored mouth (23%)

This Ape was purchased by Moonpay for $46.6 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on Nov. 8, or around $216,000. Moonpay transferred the Ape to a new Opensea account, which could be that of Fallon.

Related Link: NBA Player Uses Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT On Sneakers: What Investors Should Know 

Why It’s Important: Fallon is well-known as a talk show host interacting with celebrities and athletes on a daily basis. His entry into the NFT community could spur further conversations with future guests about NFTs.

Fallon has over 51 million followers on Twitter, which could make his profile picture becoming a Bored Ape a big deal for an already well-known project.

Bored Ape Yacht Club hired a talent agency earlier this year to pursue monetization efforts and continues to rank in the top 10 NFTs for weekly sales volume.

Photo: Edgar Zuniga, Jr., Flickr

