Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
January 21, 2022 9:37 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARARiot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 8.7% lower for the week at around $38,500 Friday morning.

Ethereum is trading 12.7% lower for the week at around $2,800 Friday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 7.4% at $23.00 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 6.2% at $16.38 per share.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 6% at $208.25 per share.

