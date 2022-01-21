Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged nearly 8% to $.0.15 leading up to early Friday morning as major coins crashed. The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7.4% to $1.8 trillion.

Why It's Moving? Major coins, including DOGE, crashed suddenly on Thursday night. It was reported earlier that the Russian central bank called for a ban on cryptocurrencies.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo took a dig at the detractors of cryptocurrencies in a tweet.

First the Chinese, then Gensler, now the Russians. Throw in the towel – it’s over. Bit coin stock is dead. https://t.co/qkPbuNhlxY — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) January 20, 2022

DOGE was the last on the list of ten most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 162 tweets at press time.

The most mentioned coins at press time were Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Fantom (FTM). They attracted 1,384, 557, and 504 tweets, respectively.

Dogecoin Chatter: Meanwhile, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus denied he would have had enough to buy Honda Motor Co., Ltd (NYSE:HMC) if he had acted differently in the past with regard to his DOGE holdings.

i wouldn't have had enough to buy the company honda. that was dumb math involving the market cap of dogecoin. i didn't own every dogecoin in existence. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 21, 2022

Dogecoin, In Numbers: 24-Hour Performance: -7.8% 7-Day Performance: -21.15% 30-Day Performance: -12.5% YTD Performance: -12.5%

