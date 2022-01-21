Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 21, 2022 5:55 am
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged nearly 8% to $.0.15 leading up to early Friday morning as major coins crashed. The global cryptocurrency market cap fell 7.4% to $1.8 trillion.

Why It's Moving? Major coins, including DOGE, crashed suddenly on Thursday night. It was reported earlier that the Russian central bank called for a ban on cryptocurrencies.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo took a dig at the detractors of cryptocurrencies in a tweet.

DOGE was the last on the list of ten most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 162 tweets at press time.

The most mentioned coins at press time were Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Fantom (FTM). They attracted 1,384, 557, and 504 tweets, respectively. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin Chatter: Meanwhile, Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus denied he would have had enough to buy Honda Motor Co., Ltd (NYSE:HMC) if he had acted differently in the past with regard to his DOGE holdings. 

Read Next: 'New NFT Profile Pic' Trends On Twitter And Takes The Social Media Platform 'Down' With It

