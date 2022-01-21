Why Are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crashing All Of A Sudden?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 20, 2022 11:06 pm
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) tumbled sharply at press time.

What Happened: Major cryptocurrencies dropped suddenly late night Thursday. BTC fell 7.75% to $38,696.38 below the psychologically important $40,000 mark over 24 hours.

The fall in ETH was sharper as the second largest coin fell nearly 9% to $2,843.86 over 24 hours. DOGE was down 8.3% at $0.15 in the same period.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: The global cryptocurrency market cap plunged 7.3% to $1.8 trillion. On Thursday, it was reported that Russia’s central bank has called for a ban on cryptocurrencies.

Russia is among the top three countries for Bitcoin mining, according to Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

“​​If this proposal [from the Bank of Russia] passes, Bitcoin could slide below the $40,000 level,” said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Read Next: Dogecoin Refuses To Budge But Here's Why There's Increased Clamor For McDonald's Acceptance Today

Bitcoin Slips Below Crucial $40K Level, Taking Ethereum, Dogecoin Down With It: US Treasuries, Russia, Outflows And More That's Weighing

Will Bitcoin And Ethereum Retest Support Levels Or Move Higher? Here's What Experts Are Saying

Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Takes A Dig At Cryptocurrency Volatility — With A Meme, Of Course

Bitcoin Stuck Between These 2 Levels, Keeping Ethereum, Dogecoin Muted With It — Is This Survey Result The Next Catalyst?

