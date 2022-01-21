'New NFT Profile Pic' Trends On Twitter And Takes The Social Media Platform 'Down' With It

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) said Thursday it is rolling out non fungible token profile photos and the social media network was reported to be down by several users — as a result.

What Happened: Twitter Blue announced that the feature was live on the platform, posting a short guide on how to enable NFTs as profile pictures.

Ready to show off your NFT? Follow these simple steps to connect your crypto wallet and let’s see your NFT PFPs! pic.twitter.com/epSL7VXG5o — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

At press time, 34,405 reports of outages were noted on Downdetector, a service that tracks real-time information about the status of various web and mobile applications.

The hashtags #NewNFTProfilePic and #twitterdown were both noted trending on Twitter at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: NFT profile pictures are displayed in a special hexagonal shape, according to Twitter. In order to display an NFT as a profile picture, users must connect their cryptocurrency wallets.

The $2.99 per month Twitter Blue subscription service is required to use an NFT profile picture along with a device that runs Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS, reported The Verge.

Twitter’s announcement drew some witty responses in the form of memes including one from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus.

i made a meme, but lots more people paid than i expected https://t.co/b8ht0XN2hf — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 20, 2022

Twitter had debuted an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) NFT verification feature in September last year as a precursor to rolling out the NFT profile picture service.

Also on Thursday, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) said that it would allow its users to mint NFTs and sell them on its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Price Action: On Thursday, Twitter shares traded 0.2% lower at $37.28 in the regular session and fell 1.3% to $36.80 in after-hours trading.

Read Next: Why 'Boycott Starbucks' Is Trending On Twitter Today