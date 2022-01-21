'New NFT Profile Pic' Trends On Twitter And Takes The Social Media Platform 'Down' With It

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 20, 2022 9:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'New NFT Profile Pic' Trends On Twitter And Takes The Social Media Platform 'Down' With It

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) said Thursday it is rolling out non fungible token profile photos and the social media network was reported to be down by several users — as a result.

What Happened: Twitter Blue announced that the feature was live on the platform, posting a short guide on how to enable NFTs as profile pictures.

At press time, 34,405 reports of outages were noted on Downdetector, a service that tracks real-time information about the status of various web and mobile applications.

The hashtags #NewNFTProfilePic and #twitterdown were both noted trending on Twitter at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: NFT profile pictures are displayed in a special hexagonal shape, according to Twitter. In order to display an NFT as a profile picture, users must connect their cryptocurrency wallets.

The $2.99 per month Twitter Blue subscription service is required to use an NFT profile picture along with a device that runs Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS, reported The Verge.

Twitter’s announcement drew some witty responses in the form of memes including one from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus.

Twitter had debuted an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) NFT verification feature in September last year as a precursor to rolling out the NFT profile picture service.

Also on Thursday, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) said that it would allow its users to mint NFTs and sell them on its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Price Action: On Thursday, Twitter shares traded 0.2% lower at $37.28 in the regular session and fell 1.3% to $36.80 in after-hours trading.

Read Next: Why 'Boycott Starbucks' Is Trending On Twitter Today

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market

'What A New World We Live In,' Says AMC CEO As Theater Chain's NFTs Go For As Much As $223.8 In Secondary Market

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) said that almost 100,000 of the free non fungible tokens (NFTs) that were given away by the movie read more
Coinbase Partners With Mastercard To 'Revolutionize' The NFT Purchase Experience

Coinbase Partners With Mastercard To 'Revolutionize' The NFT Purchase Experience

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has partnered with payments giant Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to “revolutionize the NFT purchase experience.” read more
7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

One of the biggest stories of NFTs in 2021 was the rise of the valuation and community surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here’s a look at how the valuation of Bored Apes has risen and what assets you could buy for the same price. read more
This Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 100% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

This Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 100% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled, with one coin surging more than 100%. read more