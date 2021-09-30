Twitter Demos Potential Ethereum NFT Verification Feature

NFT owners may soon be able to display their collection of digital collectibles, while also proving their authenticity, on Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR).

What Happened: Mada Aflak, a software engineer working on bringing crypto and NFTs to Twitter, demonstrated a functionality that would allow users to add NFTs to their accounts.

As promised, here is the first experiment. Feedbacks and ideas are welcome 🙂 https://t.co/TDyhibCXfG pic.twitter.com/2ifru9T2Pa — Mada Aflak (@af_mada) September 29, 2021

In a video, Aflak demonstrated a simple way for users to attain an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) badge on their Twitter profile pictures depicting their NFT of choice.

Users would edit their profile, connect to their cryptocurrency wallet of choice and download all their NFTs displayed on the decentralized marketplace OpenSea. Then, they would be able to display the selected NFT as their profile picture with an Ethereum badge next to it to show that it has been minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

The developer also showcased a new section of a user’s Twitter profile called “Collectible” which will display his or her entire NFT collection.

According to Aflak, the functionality is still in an experimental phase as of now and could change upon suggestions and feedback from the community.

For NFT owners, the new feature would likely be a welcome addition because most digital collectible traders use Twitter as their primary platform to showcase rare and new additions to their collection.

Even some celebrity personalities like Snoop Dogg, Jay Z and Serena Williams have signaled their involvement in the space by changing their Twitter display pictures to their CryptoPunk NFT avatars.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum was trading at $2,974.91 up 4.45% Thursday morning.

Photo: Alexander Shatov on Unsplash