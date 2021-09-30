fbpx

Twitter Demos Potential Ethereum NFT Verification Feature

bySamyuktha Sriram
September 30, 2021 10:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Twitter Demos Potential Ethereum NFT Verification Feature

NFT owners may soon be able to display their collection of digital collectibles, while also proving their authenticity, on Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR).

What Happened: Mada Aflak, a software engineer working on bringing crypto and NFTs to Twitter, demonstrated a functionality that would allow users to add NFTs to their accounts.

In a video, Aflak demonstrated a simple way for users to attain an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) badge on their Twitter profile pictures depicting their NFT of choice.

Users would edit their profile, connect to their cryptocurrency wallet of choice and download all their NFTs displayed on the decentralized marketplace OpenSea. Then, they would be able to display the selected NFT as their profile picture with an Ethereum badge next to it to show that it has been minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

The developer also showcased a new section of a user’s Twitter profile called “Collectible” which will display his or her entire NFT collection.

According to Aflak, the functionality is still in an experimental phase as of now and could change upon suggestions and feedback from the community.

For NFT owners, the new feature would likely be a welcome addition because most digital collectible traders use Twitter as their primary platform to showcase rare and new additions to their collection.

Even some celebrity personalities like Snoop Dogg, Jay Z and Serena Williams have signaled their involvement in the space by changing their Twitter display pictures to their CryptoPunk NFT avatars.

ETH Price Action: Ethereum was trading at $2,974.91 up 4.45% Thursday morning.

Photo: Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

What's Going On With Ethereum Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 4.47% higher at $3,039.51 over 24 hours early Thursday morning at press time. What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has fallen 2% over the last seven days. ETH gained 1.21% against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over 24 hours. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other large coins traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.57% to $1.85 trillion on Wednesday night. read more
Holy NFT! DC Comics To Distribute Free NFTs Of Favorite Characters, Could Be One Of World's Largest Drops

Holy NFT! DC Comics To Distribute Free NFTs Of Favorite Characters, Could Be One Of World's Largest Drops

DC Comics, owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) through its WarnerMedia subsidiary — partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) firm Palm NFT Studio to launch its free digital collectibles based on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. read more
Creature World NFT: Meet The Fast-Growing NFT That's Now Shaq's Profile Pic

Creature World NFT: Meet The Fast-Growing NFT That's Now Shaq's Profile Pic

Buying non-fungible tokens is nothing new in the world of celebrities and athletes. read more