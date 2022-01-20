Meta Plans To Allow Users To Mint, Sell NFTs On Facebook, Instagram: Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 20, 2022 8:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Meta Plans To Allow Users To Mint, Sell NFTs On Facebook, Instagram: Report

Social media giant Facebook, which recently rebranded to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), plans to let users create and sell their own non-fungible tokens (NFTs).  

What Happened: According to a Thursday report from Financial Times, teams at Facebook and Instagram are working on a feature that will allow users to display their NFTs on their social media profiles.

Another prototype in development will allow users to mint their own digital collectibles, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

FT's sources said nstagram is internally testing its NFT showcasing feature.

Why It Matters: Facebook’s rebrand to Meta comes in the wake of a number of companies competing to build the metaverse, with NFTs playing an important role.

A recent report from Bloomberg found that the NFT market surpassed $40 billion in 2021.

The opportunity within the sector has prompted several companies to launch NFT trading platforms. Major crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) recently announced a partnership with Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) as its payments partner for an upcoming NFT marketplace.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has said that he expects Coinbase’s NFT business to be “bigger” than its crypto offerings, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

FB Price Action: Meta shares are down 5.6% year-to-date. As of Thursday morning, Meta was trading at a price of $319 per share.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Coinbase Partners With Mastercard To 'Revolutionize' The NFT Purchase Experience

Coinbase Partners With Mastercard To 'Revolutionize' The NFT Purchase Experience

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has partnered with payments giant Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) to “revolutionize the NFT purchase experience.” read more
7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

7 Things You Could Buy Instead Of A Bored Ape: Comparing The Hottest NFT To Tesla, Apple, DOGE, Bitcoin And More

One of the biggest stories of NFTs in 2021 was the rise of the valuation and community surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here’s a look at how the valuation of Bored Apes has risen and what assets you could buy for the same price. read more
Budweiser Pushes Further Into NFTs With VaynerNFT: Here's How You Can Get The Newest NFTs

Budweiser Pushes Further Into NFTs With VaynerNFT: Here's How You Can Get The Newest NFTs

Alcoholic beverage giant Budweiser entered the NFT space in 2021 with several purchases and its own collection launch. On Friday, the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD)-owned brand announced its newest non-fungible tokens. read more
NFT Metaverse-Focused Animoca Brands Raises $360M At $5B Valuation

NFT Metaverse-Focused Animoca Brands Raises $360M At $5B Valuation

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands has raised $358.8 million at a $5-billion valuation from investors to fund NFT, gaming, and metaverse acquisitions. read more