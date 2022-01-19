 Skip to main content

Why 'Boycott Starbucks' Is Trending On Twitter Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:51pm   Comments
Why 'Boycott Starbucks' Is Trending On Twitter Today

The hashtag “Boycott Starbucks” is trending on Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE: TWTR) social media platform in the U.S. after coffee chain Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) suspended COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for its U.S. employees.

What Happened: The hashtag was among the top ten trending topics on Twitter in the U.S. on Wednesday.

Starbucks made the announcement in a memo sent to workers on Tuesday and cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling for its decision, as per a report by Reuters.

The Seattle-based company’s decision was criticized by consumers on social media and the hashtag gained traction since Wednesday afternoon.

Artist and author Barbara Johansen Newman supported the boycott of Starbucks.

Another Twitter user said she will not go to Starbucks or other businesses that do not require workers to be vaccinated.

Others such as conservative activist Scott Presler supported the company’s decision.

See Also: How To Buy Starbucks (SBUX) Stock

Why It Matters: Starbucks' announcement comes just weeks after the company said all employees would be required to be vaccinated by Feb. 9 or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Starbucks had previously faced boycott calls across social media in June last year after a report said the company banned retail employees from wearing anything related to “Black Lives Matter.”

Price Action: Starbucks closed almost 0.9% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $96.87, but rose 0.4% in the after-hours session to $97.28.

Read Next: Nationwide C-Band 5G Service Launches As Carriers Change Plans Out Of Flight Disruption Concerns

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Coffee Chains Covid-19 Food & Beverage Stocks VaccinesNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

