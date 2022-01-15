Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin: Here's Which Cryptocurrency Is Trending More On Google

byHenry Khederian
January 15, 2022 4:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin: Here's Which Cryptocurrency Is Trending More On Google

Amid another busy week of cryptocurrency trading, the Benzinga team decided to take a look into how often popular cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are being searched for, relative to one another. Data is courtesy of Google Insights and tracks search interest from January 8 to January 15.

According to Google Insights: “Numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular.”

See Also: Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2023? Over 60% Say…

Search interest in Dogecoin over the past week beat out Shiba Inu and peaked early Friday morning after it was revealed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has begun to accept and denominate merchandise on its online shop in Dogecoin. Items listed in the “lifestyle” section of its shop, such as the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cyberwhistle were priced in DOGE… Read More

Perhaps it's no surprise that search trends correlate with price action. Dogecoin’s price peaked at $0.70 in April 2021, the same time that the meme crypto’s search interest peaked in the chart below.

SHIB and DOGE Price Action: Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00003118, flat over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is meanwhile lower by 1.8% at $0.1875 over the past day.

Photo: Courtesy of Taro the Shiba Inu on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Crowdsourcing Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is currently ranked the 11th biggest cryptocurrencies in the market due to its growing community of holders and supporters. read more
Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By 2023, will Dogecoin reach $1?  read more
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Zynga Deal, Tesla Accepts Dogecoin, Nancy Pelosi ETF, Inflation And More

Benzinga debuted a new show on its YouTube channel one week ago. The show features the top ten events of the previous trading week. Here are the top ten stock market moving headlines of the past week. read more
Is Dogecoin Finally Moving Up And Making A Reversal?

Is Dogecoin Finally Moving Up And Making A Reversal?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading higher Friday in a crypto market that is seeing a green day. Dogecoin has crossed back above the 50-day moving average, showing the coin has seen some bullish sentiment in the past few days as bulls have been able to push the price higher. read more