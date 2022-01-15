Shiba Inu Vs. Dogecoin: Here's Which Cryptocurrency Is Trending More On Google

Amid another busy week of cryptocurrency trading, the Benzinga team decided to take a look into how often popular cryptocurrencies Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are being searched for, relative to one another. Data is courtesy of Google Insights and tracks search interest from January 8 to January 15.

According to Google Insights: “Numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular.”

Search interest in Dogecoin over the past week beat out Shiba Inu and peaked early Friday morning after it was revealed Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has begun to accept and denominate merchandise on its online shop in Dogecoin. Items listed in the “lifestyle” section of its shop, such as the Giga Texas Belt Buckle, Cyberquad for Kids, and the Cyberwhistle were priced in DOGE… Read More

Perhaps it's no surprise that search trends correlate with price action. Dogecoin’s price peaked at $0.70 in April 2021, the same time that the meme crypto’s search interest peaked in the chart below.

SHIB and DOGE Price Action: Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00003118, flat over the last 24 hours. Dogecoin is meanwhile lower by 1.8% at $0.1875 over the past day.

Photo: Courtesy of Taro the Shiba Inu on Flickr