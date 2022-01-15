Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2023? Over 60% Say...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By 2023, will Dogecoin reach $1?

For the uninitiated, Dogecoin was introduced as a joke in 2013 to help raise public awareness of the capabilities of blockchain technology. Though the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was originally intended as a joke, it gained momentum in 2021 thanks to its passionate online community.

Those most familiar with Dogecoin over the past year know all too well how correlated the price action of the cryptocurrency is to celebrity influence, including but not limited to tweets from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

Yes, Dogecoin will reach $1 by 2023: 60.3%

No, Dogecoin will not reach $1 by 2023: 39.7%

This sentiment study was conducted amid an active week of trading which saw the meme cryptocurrency run higher by 20%.

As of publication time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1888, ranked as the 11th top cryptocurrency by market cap.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.