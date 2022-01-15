Will Dogecoin Be The Biggest Meme Coin Gainer In January? How About For All Of 2022? Here's What New Polls Are Saying

byBibhu Pattnaik
January 15, 2022 1:53 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is currently ranked the 11th biggest cryptocurrencies in the market due to its growing community of holders and supporters.

  • The overall crypto market has declined at the start of 2022 after surging in the final months of 2021. But the Dogecoin has kept its momentum and is up about 20% over the past week.
  • As of Saturday afternoon, Doge is trading at $0.1884, up 0.85% in the last 24 hours.  
  • On Friday, the meme coin surged over 18% after CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for merchandise.
  • Earlier last month, Musk said the company “will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.”
  • Also See: Will Dogecoin Reach $1 By 2023? Over 60% Say…

In an ongoing poll on Twitter, one user asked which Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency will be the most valuable coin at the end of 2022. 

At the time of publication, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) topped the poll after getting 29% of the vote. Dogecoin got only 21% support to be the most valuable coin in 2022. 

In another Twitter poll currently underway, a user asked which is the crypto meme coins are going to see the biggest gains in the month of January. SHIB got 43% vote in the poll, while DOGE got only 8% support. 

