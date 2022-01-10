Cryptocurrency Binance Coin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Binance Coin’s (CRYPTO: BNB) price has decreased 3.69% over the past 24 hours to $423.55, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -19.0%, moving from $517.28 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Binance Coin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has climbed 96.0% over the past week, moving opposite, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 1.64%. This brings the circulating supply to 168.14 million, which makes up an estimated 100.0% of its max supply of 168.14 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for BNB is #4 at 70.77 billion.

Where Can You Buy Binance Coin?

If you are interested in purchasing Binance Coin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

