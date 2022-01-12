5 Things You Might Not Know About Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (Including His Lack Of Formal Economic Education)

byChris Katje
January 12, 2022 8:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
5 Things You Might Not Know About Fed Chairman Jerome Powell (Including His Lack Of Formal Economic Education)

Since January 2018, Jerome Powell has served as the 16th Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Powell has led the Fed during times of inflation and also during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has led the central bank through some of the most volatile economic events in recent history, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Reserve oversees the national monetary policy and, as its leader, Powell testifies before the U.S. Senate twice a year.

Here are five things you might not know about Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

1. No Economics Degree: Powell graduated from Princeton University in 1975 with a Bachelor’s Degree in politics. Powell received a J.D. from Georgetown University in 1979. One item of criticism Powell has faced as chairman is being the first in his position without formal economics training.

2. Strong Bipartisan Support For Fed Chair: Powell was confirmed by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs with a vote of 22 to 1. Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the lone vote against Powell’s nomination. He was voted in by the U.S. Senate with a vote of 84-13 for the position of Fed Chairman. This marked the most lopsided vote for Fed Chairman in recent history, according to Reuters.

Janet Yellen was voted in previously in 2013 with a vote of 52-26. Ben Bernake received a vote of 70-30 prior to Yellen.

Related Link: Here’s How Stocks Have Performed Under Fed Chair Jerome Powell So Far

3. Former Partner At Carlyle Group: Powell was a partner at The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from 1997 to 2005. While at Carlyle, he founded and led the Industrial Group as part of the Carlyle U.S. Buyout Fund. Powell left Carlyle and founded Severn Capital Partners, a private investment firm specializing in the industrial sector.

In 2008, Powell worked as a managing partner of the private equity and venture capital firm Global Environment Fund, which invested in sustainable energy companies.

4. Wealthiest Fed Chairman Since The 1940s: As a managing partner in the private equity sector, Powell generated a strong net worth. When he was nominated in 2017, it was reported that he would become the richest Fed Chairman since the 1940s, when Marriner Eccles was Chair. Powell had an estimated net worth of $19.7 million to $55 million at the time of his nomination for Fed Chairman.

5. No Plans To Ban Cryptocurrencies: One popular topic for the Federal Reserve in recent years has been the potential for oversight of cryptocurrencies. In December 2021, Powell said the U.S. had no plans to ban cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

The comments came as countries including China have tightened policies on Bitcoin. Powell has said that stablecoins need greater regulatory scrutiny and suggested regulating them similar to bank deposits and money market funds.

Related Link: Why A Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike Could Be Closer Than You Think

Photo: Courtesy of Brookings Institution on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Education Politics Top Stories Economics Federal Reserve Markets General

Related Articles

As Bitcoin Rebounds, Popular Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Breaking Out

As Bitcoin Rebounds, Popular Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Breaking Out

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded on Tuesday evening along with other cryptocurrencies after Federal Reserve Chairman read more
Cathie Wood Sharply Lowers Stake In Snap And Loads Up On These Crypto-Exposed Fintech Stocks

Cathie Wood Sharply Lowers Stake In Snap And Loads Up On These Crypto-Exposed Fintech Stocks

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Investment Management on Tuesday sharply lowered its remaining exposure in the popular social media app Snapchat's parent Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). read more
Mark Cuban Comes To The Defense Of Dogecoin And Targets Bitcoin As Performance Over Past Year Questioned

Mark Cuban Comes To The Defense Of Dogecoin And Targets Bitcoin As Performance Over Past Year Questioned

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has defended his comments about Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) being better suited for payments than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Chart Recovery As Fed Chair Clears Air On Interest Rates — Will The Waiting Moneybags Now Buy The Dip?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Chart Recovery As Fed Chair Clears Air On Interest Rates — Will The Waiting Moneybags Now Buy The Dip?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and major coins traded higher Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 3.45% to nearly $2 trillion. What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency rose 2.3% to $42,722.78 over 24 hours. BTC has fallen 7.55% over a seven-day trailing period. read more