Is 'Extreme Fear' Gripping Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 7, 2022 7:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is 'Extreme Fear' Gripping Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.2% lower at $0.15 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has plunged 10.7% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE rose 1.25% and 5.75% respectively, over 24 hours.

Over a 30-day window, DOGE has fallen 14.3%, while over the last 90 days it has declined 37.6%. Since 2022 began, it has dropped 11.23%. DOGE hit an all-time high of $0.74 in May 2021.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.1% to $1.97 trillion.

DOGE was not included in the 10 most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data.

A sentiment of “Extreme Fear” led to a plunge in cryptocurrencies on Thursday night. The FOMC minutes released a day prior triggered the sell-off which was exacerbated by liquidations. Positions worth $850 million were liquidated on Wednesday, as per Delphi Digital data.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus commented on the decline in cryptocurrencies on Twitter.

DOGE is at a key level holding the $0.15 level as resistance, which could be construed as a bearish sign, wrote Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy on Thursday.

On Thursday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron said that DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) payments for “any and all” transactions via the AMC website and mobile app are on track for first quarter implementation with “exact timing most likely in March.”

Meanwhile, Pseuodynomous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo said on Twitter Thursday that he was “going all in this time” if DOGE goes “anywhere under 20 sats.” 

At press time 20 Satoshis (0.00000020 BTC) equaled nearly $0.008. This means DOGE will have to fall 1775% from current levels before Kaleo makes the purchase.

Read Next: 2 Tales Of '#BabyDogeArmy' And '#CryptoCrash:' Why This Dogecoin-Inspired Crypto Is On A Tear Today

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

AMC CEO Gives A Timeline On When Movie Theater Chain Will 'Routinely' Accept Dogecoin, Shiba Inu For All Payments

AMC CEO Gives A Timeline On When Movie Theater Chain Will 'Routinely' Accept Dogecoin, Shiba Inu For All Payments

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has provided an update on when the movie theater chain plans to accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up On These 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks Amid Bitcoin Crash

Cathie Wood Loads Up On These 3 Crypto-Exposed Stocks Amid Bitcoin Crash

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Thursday piled up more shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-led digital assets market crashed. read more
Why Mozilla Is Pulling The Plug On Donations In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Why Mozilla Is Pulling The Plug On Donations In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

The Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organization that makes the Firefox web browser, said it has paused the ability to accept donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPT read more
2 Tales Of '#BabyDogeArmy' And '#CryptoCrash:' Why This Dogecoin-Inspired Crypto Is On A Tear Today

2 Tales Of '#BabyDogeArmy' And '#CryptoCrash:' Why This Dogecoin-Inspired Crypto Is On A Tear Today

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) traded 30.5% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000000042 leading up to Thursday night. read more