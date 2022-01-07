Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Hit As Market Gets Gripped By 'Extreme Fear' — Why This Analyst Thinks Apex Coin Has More Pain In Store For Investors

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 6, 2022 9:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Take A Hit As Market Gets Gripped By 'Extreme Fear' — Why This Analyst Thinks Apex Coin Has More Pain In Store For Investors

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins flashed red Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.4% to $2 trillion.

What Happened: The apex coin traded 1.9% lower at $42,866.44 over 24 hours. It has dropped 8.7% so far this week.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was down 4.6% at $3,383.90 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, it has fallen 8.5%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) declined 0.64% to $0.16 over 24 hours. Over the last seven days, it has lost 7.5% of its value.

DOGE-rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose 0.9% to $0.000031 over 24 hours. It has plunged 9.3% over a seven-day period.

Cardano (ADA) was among the top gainers at press time. The cryptocurrency rose 2.8% to $1.27 over 24 hours. For the week, it is down 5.7%.

The three top gainers over 24 hours were Decentraland (MANA), APENFT (NFT), and yearn.finance (YFI), according to CoinMarketCap data.

MANA spiked 13.4% to $3.31, NFT gained 13% to $0.00000305, while YFI was up 8.2% at $35,385.62 in the period.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Leveraged long traders were liquidated on downward price movements, according to Delphi Digital data.

Positions worth $850 million were liquidated on Wednesday, according to the independent research firm.

Short, Long Vs Cumulative Liquidations — Courtesy Delphi Digital

“The FOMC minutes were released at 2pm EST yesterday, which triggered the initial sell-off. As the day progressed and prices declined, larger sell-offs and liquidations ensued, exacerbating the drawdown,” wrote Delphi, in an emailed note.

Alternative’s “Fear & Greed Index” flashed “Extreme Fear” at press time. This is the lowest since July 2021 when Bitcoin touched the $30,000 levels.

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Over Time — Courtesy Alternative

More pain could be in store for investors, according to analysts. On Thursday, Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said Bitcoin could drop below the $40,000 mark.

“Massive liquidations that totaled over $800 million could have Bitcoin on the ropes for one last major plunge before buyers will be willing to test the waters.  Bitcoin could see a plunge towards $37,000 before buyers emerge,” said Moya, in a note seen by Benzinga.

Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tweeted that the “ugly truth” of the new cycle could be a massive drop in the value of “solid coins” over the next year or two.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Supply in Profit (7-day moving average) touched a 5-month low of 13.3 million BTC, according to Glassnode data. 

Bitcoin: Total Supply In Profit — Courtesy Glassnode

A bitcoin is considered to be in profit or loss if the current price is higher or lower than the price at the time it last moved. 

On the Ethereum front, the Vitalik Buterin co-created cryptocurrency might be close to a bottom, according to a tweet by Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe.

Read Next: Is Kazakhstan Chaos Really What's Leading To Bitcoin Crash?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Bitcoin Emulating The 'Summer Lull' Or Are There Signs Of A 'Different Path?' Here's What Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Emulating The 'Summer Lull' Or Are There Signs Of A 'Different Path?' Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies fell Wednesday evening amid worries that the U.S. read more
Kevin O'Leary Predicts NFTs Can Become A Bigger Market Than Bitcoin

Kevin O'Leary Predicts NFTs Can Become A Bigger Market Than Bitcoin

‘Shark Tank’ star and renowned investor Kevin O’Leary has predicted that non fungible tokens (NFTs) could become a bigger market than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the future. read more
Why Is Shiba Inu Dropping To The Ground Today And Could Topping This Level Decisively Save Its Bacon?

Why Is Shiba Inu Dropping To The Ground Today And Could Topping This Level Decisively Save Its Bacon?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) dropped 8.2% to $0.000029 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. read more
Is Kazakhstan Chaos Really What's Leading To Bitcoin Crash?

Is Kazakhstan Chaos Really What's Leading To Bitcoin Crash?

Massive protests in Kazakhstan on Wednesday due to skyrocketing fuel prices impacted Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more