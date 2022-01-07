2 Tales Of '#BabyDogeArmy' And '#CryptoCrash:' Why This Dogecoin-Inspired Crypto Is On A Tear Today

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) traded 30.5% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000000042 leading up to Thursday night.

What’s Moving? The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff has shot up 147% over a seven-day trailing period.

Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), BABYDOGE gained 36.8% and 41.3% in a 24 hour period.

BABYDOGE has risen 161.9% over a 30-day period and has shot up 345.19% in the last 90 days. Since 2022 began, the meme coin has appreciated 91.7%.

See Also: How To Buy Baby Doge Coin

Why Is It Moving? BABYDOGE’s appreciation took place amid bearish markets when major coins, including DOGE, fell. The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 2.3% to $2 trillion at press time.

The Baby Doge Coin project noted the coin’s surge among bearish environs in a tweet on Thursday while the hashtag "cryptocrash" trended on Twitter.

BABYDOGE was among the trending coins on CoinGecko at press time. The coin also attracted high interest from retail traders on Stocktwits and was included in the list of “top 10 trending streams.”

On Thursday, Baby Doge Coin said it had surpassed 700,000 followers on Twitter. The hashtag “babydogearmy” trended on the social media network at press time.

This week, the project tweeted that the number of BABYDOGE holders had exceeded those of Shiba Inu, another dog-themed token.

Read Next: Armed Violence Breaks Out Over Bitcoin In Abkhazia As Illegal Miners Battle Thieves