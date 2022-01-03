Tesla Q4 Deliveries, Santa Rally Eludes Bitcoin, Apple In 2022, Spider-Man At Box Office, Singapore GDP Rebound: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into the first trading week of 2022, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Tesla Q4 Deliveries Surge Despite Supply Chain Issues: Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported record fourth-quarter and annual deliveries that far exceeded analysts’ estimates despite supply chain disruptions. The Elon Musk-led company delivered 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 28% from the previous quarter and also up 71% year-over-year.

2. Cryptocurrency Market Anticipates ‘Last Hammer’ Drop In China: The Santa rally that has eluded Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies was due to the cryptocurrency market anticipating the “last hammer” in Beijing’s arsenal to drop, according to Ballet Crypto CEO Bobby Lee.

Lee was referring to delayed enforcement of China’s cryptocurrency ban as major exchanges had until Dec. 31 to fully de-register Chinese clients.

3. Apple’s ‘Strong’ 2022 Product Line Up: Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) “strong” product line up for 2022 could likely see the introduction of a new Mac Pro, a new Mac mini, and a large-screened iMac Pro, but the “holy grail” in terms of hardware will be Apple’s virtual reality headset codenamed N301, according to tech journalist Mark Gurman.

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained his “Outperform” rating and $200 price target for Apple, while his bull case for the Tim Cook-led company’s stock remains $225.

4. Spider-Man Continues Box Office Dominance: Sony Pictures’ (NYSE:SONY) “Spider-Man: No Way Out” continued to dominate the U.S. box office for a third consecutive weekend with $52.7 million in ticket sales. The movie has also emerged as the 10th highest-grossing U.S. film release in cinema history.

5. Singapore Economy Rebounds In 2021: Singapore’s economy grew 7.2% in 2021, rebounding from a pandemic-induced 5.4% contraction in the previous year. Last year’s growth rate is the fastest annual pace in over a decade for the city-state.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would want to check out news regarding the cancelation of thousands of weekend flights in the U.S., the top ten non fungible token (NFT) projects by weekly sales volume and how China’s move to cut new energy vehicle (NEV) subsidies by 30% this year will impact EV makers.