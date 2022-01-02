Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume : Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Leaderboard As Sales Surge

byChris Katje
January 2, 2022 5:06 pm
Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume : Mutant Ape Yacht Club Tops Leaderboard As Sales Surge

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $92.2 million, +166.3%
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $69.1 million, +137.1%
  • Axie Infinity: $42.7 million, -7.9%
  • CryptoPunks: $32.3 million, -29.7%
  • Prime Ape Planet: $28.8 million, N/A
  • Doodles: $27.0 million, +525.9%
  • Bored Ape Chemistry Club: $22.5 million, +425.8%
  • The Sandbox: $21.4 million, +17.5%
  • CloneX: $16.3 million, -23.3%
  • InBetweeners: $16.3 million, +6,817.1%

Related Link: Exclusive: NFT Experts On What's Hot For 2022: Predictions, Coinbase Launch, NFL NFTs And More 

What Happened: Mutant Ape Yacht Club saw a huge surge in sales volume last week and topped the leaderboard. The project, which was launched from Bored Ape Yacht Club saw two serum sales of more than $3.5 million each, which also helped land Bored Ape Chemistry Club on the top ten list.

The floor price of Mutant Ape Yacht Club has continued to rise, and more sales of the serums could continue to put the NFT collection in the spotlight.

Bored Ape Yacht Club has a floor price of 71.9 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing and continues to be one of the top NFT collections of all-time in value and popularity.

Rapper Eminem became the latest celebrity to ape into the project and changed his Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture to his new Bored Ape.

Highly anticipated NFT collection Prime Ape Planet saw strong demand at a mint price of 0.25 ETH and the current floor price on the unrevealed collection is 2.78 ETH. The project comes from well-known artist Kurtis Dawe. Members of the team worked on animation projects for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), MGM and Marvel.

Doodles and Inbetweeners were among the many NFT collections that saw over triple digit increases in sales volume from the previous week. Further down the weekly rankings, Bored Ape Kennel Club (12th) was up 270%, Cool Cats (15th) up 265% and Deadfellaz (18th) up 1,671%.

