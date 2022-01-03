Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Santa Rally Held Back By Anticipated 'Last Hammer' Drop From China — Is That Set To Change With A New Year?

Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) 24-hour gains outstripped those of the apex coin Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.7% to $2.2 trillion.

What Happened: ETH traded 1.2% higher at $3,813.87 over 24 hours. For the week, the second-largest cryptocurrency has fallen 6.1%.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was down 1% at $47,197.64 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day trailing period, it has dropped 6.8%.

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inched up 0.4% to $0.17 over 24 hours. It has declined 8.4% for the week.

DOGE rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), fell marginally by 0.3% to $0.000034. Over a seven-day period, it plunged 10.5%.

Coins that saw significant gains over 24 hours included XDC Network (XDC), Monero (XMR), and IOTA (MIOTA), according to data from CoinMarketCap.

XDC spiked 14.1% to $0.092, XMR was up 5.9% to $220.40, while MIOTA rose 4.25% to $1.51 in the period.

Why It Matters: Ballet Crypto CEO Bobby Lee tweeted Sunday that the “hotly anticipated year end bull market” hasn’t taken off as the market was anticipating the last hammer to drop in China.

Lee was referring to delayed enforcement of China’s cryptocurrency ban as major exchanges had until December to fully de-register Chinese clients, which would, in turn, lead to forced withdrawal of coins from trading platforms.

Maybe that’s why the hotly anticipated year end bull market hasn’t taken off yet. Waiting for the last hammer to drop in China! Expect a mini-correction when the enforcement news gets out, and then a relief rally that could bring us back on track for a real #Bitcoin bull market. — Bobby Lee – Ballet: World's EASIEST wallet! (@bobbyclee) December 2, 2021

Some analysts are expecting a bounce up for Bitcoin as it tests key levels. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analysis Twitter account Kaleo noted accumulation could lead to a “leg up” for BTC.

Amsterdam-based trader Michaël van de Poppe said $48,000 and $49,400 were the two levels he found important for Bitcoin.

Two levels I find important for #Bitcoin. � $48,000, the one we're currently rejecting on.

� $49,400, the one that caused the latest correction and should flip for a bullish test of potentially mid $55k. pic.twitter.com/zISQu2IcDV — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 2, 2022

Van de Poppe said ETH is “showing more strength” than BTC. He said on Twitter that there is a “clear confirmation” of a break above the $4,100 level for the second-largest coin by market cap.

#Ethereum is showing more strength than #Bitcoin at this point. A beautiful retest of that region around $3,500, which should be enough for this correction. Clear confirmation = break above $4,100. pic.twitter.com/rvSc3pEzoe — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 2, 2022

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at United Kingdom-based asset broker GlobalBlock, wrote in a recently emailed note that institutions “may re-allocate to the crypto space” in the first quarter of 2022.

Sotiriou pointed to Coinglass data that suggests that nearly 10,000 BTC left Coinbase’s exchange over 24 hours preceding Dec. 31. He said this typically happens when investors (usually institutions) buy large amounts of Bitcoin.

“Trading firm QCP Capital predict a “flippening” in the investor sphere from retail to institutional in 2022 with institutions having a much larger participation. I am not sure a flippening will happen as early as 2022, but I expect the tide to shift dramatically,” the analyst noted.

