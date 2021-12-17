VeeFriends UNO Collaboration Sells Out In One Hour

byChris Katje
December 17, 2021 2:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
VeeFriends UNO Collaboration Sells Out In One Hour

One of the most popular card games teamed up with well-known NFT collection to create a new collaborative game.

What Happened: Launched as a partnership between Mattel Inc (NYSE:MAT) and VeeFriends, VeeFriends UNO launced Friday. The collection teams up Mattel Creations with the popular non-fungible token collection from Gary Vee.

VeeFriends UNO features 17 VeeFriends characters on the cards and each deck includes a special collectible insert foil card.

The game follows many of the same UNO rules including draw four, draw two, reverse, skip and wild. Added to this version of the game are the “Draw 5 Giraffe” and the “Sharing Squirrel” card, which requires the person playing it to take a selfie with all their cards and post to social media with the hashtag #VeeFriendsUno.

Related Link: Here's How Much Gary Vee's NFT Artwork Sold For At Christie's Auction 

Why It’s Important: The VeeFriends Uno decks were sold for a price of $25 on Friday, with a limit of 10 per person. In around an hour, the decks were sold out completely.

The collection from VeeFriends offers another way for people to get involved with one of the top-selling NFT collections of 2021. The current floor price on VeeFriends is 8.99 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $35,000 at the time of writing.

Card grading service PSA is also launching grading of UNO cards and will accept VeeFriends UNO cards to grade.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Story Behind The Shark Boy Fight Club: A Unique Take On NFTs, The Metaverse

Story Behind The Shark Boy Fight Club: A Unique Take On NFTs, The Metaverse

To be non-fungible is to be irreplaceable. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital certificates of ownership that can be bought and sold; ownership can be transferred from one entity on the blockchain to another. read more
As Bitcoin and Ethereum Resume Downtrend, Here's What 5 Popular Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Resume Downtrend, Here's What 5 Popular Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) reversed a "relief rally" and resumed their downtrend late Thursday, here’s what fiv read more
Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

The horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter Jake Angeli, born as Jacob Chansley, is releasing a non fungible token collection.  read more
One-Sided Love? Melania Trump Picks Solana But The Network Wants You To Know, For Sure, It Has Nothing To Do With Her NFT Project

One-Sided Love? Melania Trump Picks Solana But The Network Wants You To Know, For Sure, It Has Nothing To Do With Her NFT Project

Melania Trump’s Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based non fungible token platform is not an official initiative, as per the team behind the open-source project. read more