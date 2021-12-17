VeeFriends UNO Collaboration Sells Out In One Hour

One of the most popular card games teamed up with well-known NFT collection to create a new collaborative game.

What Happened: Launched as a partnership between Mattel Inc (NYSE:MAT) and VeeFriends, VeeFriends UNO launced Friday. The collection teams up Mattel Creations with the popular non-fungible token collection from Gary Vee.

VeeFriends UNO features 17 VeeFriends characters on the cards and each deck includes a special collectible insert foil card.

The game follows many of the same UNO rules including draw four, draw two, reverse, skip and wild. Added to this version of the game are the “Draw 5 Giraffe” and the “Sharing Squirrel” card, which requires the person playing it to take a selfie with all their cards and post to social media with the hashtag #VeeFriendsUno.

Why It’s Important: The VeeFriends Uno decks were sold for a price of $25 on Friday, with a limit of 10 per person. In around an hour, the decks were sold out completely.

The collection from VeeFriends offers another way for people to get involved with one of the top-selling NFT collections of 2021. The current floor price on VeeFriends is 8.99 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $35,000 at the time of writing.

Card grading service PSA is also launching grading of UNO cards and will accept VeeFriends UNO cards to grade.