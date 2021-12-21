Parler Follows Melania Trump In Announcing A NFT Foray, Touts Beating Twitter, Facebook In Rush To Embrace Web 3.0

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 21, 2021 1:54 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Parler Follows Melania Trump In Announcing A NFT Foray, Touts Beating Twitter, Facebook In Rush To Embrace Web 3.0

Social media platform Parler announced Monday it was expanding its portfolio to include non fungible tokens or NFT marketplaces.

What Happened: Parler said it has assembled a team of experienced industry veterans to support the growth of digital assets.

The social media company said that, with its move into NFTs, it had embraced Web 3.0 and “demonstrated its commitment to being a first mover amongst social media companies in this sphere.”

Parler, which touts itself as an alternative to Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) and Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook, took a dig at Big Tech in its announcement.

Parler CEO George Farmer said, “no company has been more punitively damaged than Parler by Big Tech, and we, as a business, are now seeking to be an early-stage investor and operator in the Web 3 movement: user, not owner, operated.”

As of Dec. 15, the aggregated sales value of NFT sales over 30 days was nearly $147 million, as per data from Statista, a market and consumer data firm.

See Also: How To Buy Twitter (TWTR) Shares

Why It Matters: Last week, former first lady Melania Trump announced a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-powered NFT platform.

Parler said in its statement that it has already demonstrated its first steps into NFTs by “assisting comprehensively in the buildout of the NFT platform for Melania Trump.”

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) discontinued services to Parler in January after rioters entered the U.S. Capitol ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. This led to Parler's disappearance for nearly a month.

The web version of Parler came back online in February. The Parler app returned back to Apple’s App Store in April.

Read Next: One-Sided Love? Melania Trump Picks Solana But The Network Wants You To Know, For Sure, It Has Nothing To Do With Her NFT Project

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

Remember The Horn-Sporting Furry-Hatted Capitol Hill Rioter? Now, He Is Hopping On The NFT Bandwagon

The horn-sporting Capitol Hill rioter Jake Angeli, born as Jacob Chansley, is releasing a non fungible token collection.  read more
Melania Trump Announces Solana-Powered NFT Platform

Melania Trump Announces Solana-Powered NFT Platform

The former first lady of the U.S. Melania Trump is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) platform and blockchain venture. read more
Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: 9 of 10 Gain On Week, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club Surge

Top Ten Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: 9 of 10 Gain On Week, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club Surge

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
14-Year-Old Sells NFTs For $435,000

14-Year-Old Sells NFTs For $435,000

Abigail — a 14-year-old non-fungible token (NFT) creator and YouTuber — sold her Solana-based (CRYPTO: SOL) NFTs for $435,000. read more