 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Okays Parler's Return To App Store
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 19, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Share:
Apple Okays Parler's Return To App Store

Three months after removing the social media site Parler from its iOS app store, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has reversed itself and approved Parler’s return.

What Happened: Parler, which has promoted itself as a conservative alternative to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), was removed from the Apple store following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The tech giant stated it requested Parler implement a stronger content moderation system or face removal, and the latter occurred when Parler resisted making changes to its platform.

Three months later, it seems Parler had a change of mind and policy. CNN, citing a letter sent by Apple to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), stated Parler is now welcome back because it "has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices."

Apple’s letter to the legislators added "the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it."

Related Link: Parler Finds Its Way Back Online — Thanks To A Russian Tech Firm

Why It Matters: Parler was the most downloaded app in the Apple store in the days prior to the removal. The site had been the subject of criticism for enabling right-wing extremist content, although Parler’s ownership disavowed having anything to do with the Jan. 6 riots.

Parler was also penalized by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which stopped providing cloud hosting services through Amazon Web Services. Amazon has made no suggestion that it planned to change its decision.

(Image courtesy App Store.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Strong Earnings from Coca-Cola Start Week, with IBM on Way Ahead of Netflix Tomorrow
Apple Launches $200M Fund To Counter Climate Change
Here's How Much Apple Pays The Music Right Holder Each Time You Stream A Song
Clubhouse Said To Get $4B Valuation In Latest Funding As Rivals Inch Closer
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, Apple, Microsoft And Other Top Stocks 5 Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: App Store Capitol Hill riots Parler social mediaNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com