Apple Okays Parler's Return To App Store

Three months after removing the social media site Parler from its iOS app store, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has reversed itself and approved Parler’s return.

What Happened: Parler, which has promoted itself as a conservative alternative to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), was removed from the Apple store following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The tech giant stated it requested Parler implement a stronger content moderation system or face removal, and the latter occurred when Parler resisted making changes to its platform.

Three months later, it seems Parler had a change of mind and policy. CNN, citing a letter sent by Apple to Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO), stated Parler is now welcome back because it "has proposed updates to its app and the app's content moderation practices."

Apple’s letter to the legislators added "the updated Parler app will become available immediately upon Parler releasing it."

Related Link: Parler Finds Its Way Back Online — Thanks To A Russian Tech Firm

Why It Matters: Parler was the most downloaded app in the Apple store in the days prior to the removal. The site had been the subject of criticism for enabling right-wing extremist content, although Parler’s ownership disavowed having anything to do with the Jan. 6 riots.

Parler was also penalized by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which stopped providing cloud hosting services through Amazon Web Services. Amazon has made no suggestion that it planned to change its decision.

(Image courtesy App Store.)