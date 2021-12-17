One-Sided Love? Melania Trump Picks Solana But The Network Wants You To Know, For Sure, It Has Nothing To Do With Her NFT Project

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 17, 2021 2:15 am
One-Sided Love? Melania Trump Picks Solana But The Network Wants You To Know, For Sure, It Has Nothing To Do With Her NFT Project

Melania Trump’s Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)-based non fungible token platform is not an official initiative, as per the team behind the open-source project.

What Happened: The team disassociated themselves from the former first lady’s NFT endeavors by issuing a denial to Decrypt, a cryptocurrency publication.

“I wanted to inform you, to avoid any confusion, that her choice to use the Solana blockchain was completely organic, and this project is not part of any Solana-led initiative,” a Solana representative said, as per the statement.

Why It Matters: Solana, an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival, is a permissionless public blockchain, which means anyone can build on it. The SOL token, associated with the project, has risen 9630.89% so far this year. 

The statement from Solana could be an indicator that its creators “might be feeling some heat,” as per Decrypt.

“Melania’s Vision,” the first NFT from Trump is a watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon and showcases her cobalt blue eyes. It will be available for purchase between Dec. 16 and Dec. 31.

The NFTs would be sold for 1 SOL a piece and be released at regular intervals exclusively at MelaniaTrump.com.

The proceeds from the digital artwork would go towards assisting children aging out of the foster care system, Trump has said.

At press time, SOL traded 1.11% higher at $179.69.

Photo: Courtesy of Marc Nozell via Flickr

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Politics Markets General

