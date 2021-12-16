Melania Trump Announces Solana-Powered NFT Platform

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 16, 2021 10:54 am
The former first lady of the U.S. Melania Trump is launching a non-fungible token (NFT) platform and blockchain venture.

What Happened: According to a press release from the office of Melania Trump, her upcoming platform will release NFTs at regular intervals exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com.

The NFT platform utilizes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) competitor Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain protocol.

The first NFT, titled “Melania’s Vision,” will be available for purchase between Dec. 16 and 31.

Trump’s office described the NFT, which features watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon, as one that “embodies Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire.”

The digital collectible also includes an audio recording from the former first lady which is said to contain a “message of hope.”

The NFT will be up for auction at a price of one SOL, which amounted to $185 as of Thursday morning.

A portion of the proceeds from the Melania Trump NFT collection will go towards assisting children aging out of the foster care system by way of economic empowerment and give them expanded access to resources needed to excel in the fields of computer science and technology, stated the press release.

Photo: Melania Trump by DoD News department of the Defense Media Activity, Department of Defense via Flickr

