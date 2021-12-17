Former NBA Star Baron Davis Drops 'Black Santa' NFT On Crypto.Com

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Baron Davis partnered with cryptocurrency financial platform Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) series dedicated to his "Black Santa" intellectual property.

What Happened: The Black Santa Holiday NFT collection will feature the main character from Davis' multimedia content firm UWish, according to an announcement shared with Benzinga. A portion of the initial proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles Urban League, an organization dedicated to promoting economic empowerment for African Americans and others in underserved communities.

See Also: BEST NFT INVESTMENTS IN 2021

Davis said that his "vision for Black Santa was to give children a magical world of untold possibilities filled with enchantment, adventure and positive characters of color while imparting the importance of giving." He believes NFTs "offers a modern technology-driven platform for expanded Black Santa experiences for collectors and fans."

Davis created Black Santa after noticing the reaction of others seeing him dressed as Santa on Halloween and is meant to celebrate diversity in storytelling. The organization is also involved in philanthropic support for various other causes and groups.

Photo: Courtesy Crypto.com