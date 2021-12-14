EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Announces New 2022 Date, Cuts Ticket Prices And Sponsors Dionne Warwick's Birthday Event

The team behind a festival celebrating the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and its motto of “Do Only Good Everyday” joined Benzinga Monday on a Twitter Spaces to share more details of its upcoming 2022 event. The Spaces also included appearances by legendary singer Dionne Warwick and TV and personal fitness personality Brooke Burke.

Dionne Warwick’s Celebration of Smiles: Dogepalooza announced it's sponsoring a charity event from Warwick that will benefit Operation Smile and Kind Music Academy.

“Dionne Warwick’s Celebration of Smiles Charity Event” will air on Dec. 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST on Warwick’s new website.

The video is pre-recorded from Warwick’s birthday celebration held Dec. 12 and will include footage from the birthday celebration and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Warwick’s Christmas album “The Voices of Christmas.”

“I truly felt like I was blessed last night,” Warwick said of her party. “Everybody had a good time.”

Operation Smile helps children with cleft palates. The charity accepts cryptocurrency payments for donations.

Tickets for the Dionne Warwick Celebration of Smiles event are $5 and can be purchased online. Warwick’s son Damon Elliott, who will be a Dogepalooza performer, said a video of Mike Tyson singing Happy Birthday to Warwick is worth the $5 price alone.

Operation Smile ambassador Burke joined Benzinga for her first-ever Twitter Spaces to share what the organization means to her.

“That really matters to me,” Burke said. “These are moments that make us feel good.”

Dogepalooza will donate a percentage from official merchandise sales to Operation Smile and to communities in Kentucky affected by the recent tornadoes.

Dogepalooza New Date, New Price: Dogepalooza postponed its inaugural event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After nearly selling out and refunding all ticket purchasers, the team announced new details for Dogepalooza 2022.

Dogepalooza will be held April 23, 2022, at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. The event will take place from 12 p.m. CST to 10 p.m. CST at the home of a minor league baseball team around 20 miles from Houston, Texas.

Tickets for Dogepalooza 2022 went on sale Monday and come with a new pricing structure: General admission tickets are $65 and VIP admission tickets are priced at $150. Children aged 4 to 12 are $25 each. All children 3 and under get into the event for free.

Tickets can be purchased through Tickets.com or at the venue. Those wishing to pay for their tickets using Dogecoin can do so thanks to event organizers working out a way to allow purchases this way for the first time ever in Tickets.com history.

All adult tickets include free parking and a limited edition NFT numbered out of 5,000. VIP tickets come with an NFT limited to 500. NFTs are from Gods and Legends and will be playable in their game.

Festival attendees will also be able to play Dogemon Go and compete for the grand prize. One festival event attendee will win between $10,000 and $100,000.

“Someone’s going to win life-changing money at Dogepalooza.”

New Host, Main Stage Competition: Dogepalooza will feature many well-known and award winnings musicians. Included in the lineup is Warwick, who will perform “That’s What Friends Are For.”

Dogepalooza announced a new competition for those hoping to be able to perform at the live event alongside the big musical guests. Contestants can submit a video of an original song or dance routine and a bio of themselves for consideration.

More details on how you can win a spot on the main stage at the event or for a virtual performance can be found on the website.

Dogepalooza also announced TotallyRandie as the host of the festival. Known as a media personality in the Houston market, TotallyRandie has interviewed athletes, celebrities and businesses and hosted several large Houston events.

TotallyRandie discussed a car accident that gave her a face injury and left her questioning a continued career in media on the Twitter Spaces.

“Like the saying goes, ‘what’s for you won’t be taken away,’ TotallyRandie would join Dogepalooza as their Official Host, making the festival her first big return to media!” the Dogepalooza founders told Benzinga.

TotallyRandie is excited to be the host for three main reasons: she owns Dogecoin, is passionate about philanthropy and the event is near Houston.

“We’re starting here in Houston, my hometown, my return back to media,” TotallyRandie said.