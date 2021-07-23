fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.46
359.49
+ 1.23%
DIA
+ 2.55
345.71
+ 0.73%
SPY
+ 4.78
430.68
+ 1.1%
TLT
-1.02
150.52
-0.68%
GLD
-0.47
169.56
-0.28%

EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Is Coming In 2021 And Here's What We Know About The Can't-Miss Dogecoin Event

byChris Katje
July 23, 2021 3:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Is Coming In 2021 And Here's What We Know About The Can't-Miss Dogecoin Event

A highly anticipated festival-like gathering of fans and community supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has announced its initial details including date, location and some event highlights.

The event location and date was announced exclusively on Benzinga’s "Moon or Bust."

What Happened: Dogepalooza will take place at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. The field is the home of the AAA affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros. The event is being held 12 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The venue features a children’s playground, splash pad, basketball court and other family-friendly activities.

Dogepalooza will be split into two time tiers with the 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. covering the family-friendly portion and the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m being time for adults “to let their hair down and party like it’s 1999!” according to festival organizers.

Parking for the event will be free, thanks to event sponsor Block Ape Scissors.

A private airport is located across the street from the event location. Event organizers say they welcome Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Mark Cuban or others who want to fly into the event.

Chris Tello will serve as the official event photographer.

Related Link: ‘Sounds Kinda Fun’: Elon Musk Supports A Lollapalooza Like Event For Dogecoin

Event Lineup: Dogepalooza will feature Dionne Warwick, who will perform “That’s What Friends Are For” live. Warwick is the singer of other hit songs like “Do You Know The Way To San Jose,” “Walk On By” and “I Say A Little Prayer.”

Damon Elliott (Nomad) is headlining Dogepalooza. He is a Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, singer, musician, songwriter and composer.

More musical acts will be announced in the future.

Ticket Information: Dogepalooza will announce ticket prices and packages in the future. Tickets for the event will be sold online through tickets.com, the venue’s vendor and also sold in person at the venue’s box office.

Tickets will also be sold through the Dogepalooza website where event attendees can pay for their tickets using Dogecoin.

NFTs: One of the event sponsors is Slumdoge Billionaire, a Doge-based NFT that was launched previously. The NFT company was supportive in Dogepalooza and helped secure event performer Dionne Warwick.

Sponsor Gods and Legends will create a special limited edition NFT Card for Dogepalooza. The NFT will only be available at the event.

For more information on Dogepalooza, check out Benzinga’s previous interview with event team member CocoChanelAdair and follow Dogepalooza on Twitter.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Top Stories Exclusives Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

One of the top Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) influencers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is the account known as Dogecoin Rise with over 480,000 followers. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.86% higher at $0.195 at press time over 24 hours leading up to press time in the early hours of Friday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin shot up 6.8% higher on a seven-day trailing basis.  read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mute As B Word Enthusiasm Fades; These Altcoins Are Still Striking Major Gains

Major cryptocurrencies largely traded flat on Thursday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap inched 0.8% higher at $1.33 trillion. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Shooting Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up as much as 21% to touch $0.21 in intraday trade leading up to press time. read more