EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Is Coming In 2021 And Here's What We Know About The Can't-Miss Dogecoin Event

A highly anticipated festival-like gathering of fans and community supporters of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has announced its initial details including date, location and some event highlights.

The event location and date was announced exclusively on Benzinga’s "Moon or Bust."

What Happened: Dogepalooza will take place at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas. The field is the home of the AAA affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros. The event is being held 12 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

The venue features a children’s playground, splash pad, basketball court and other family-friendly activities.

Dogepalooza will be split into two time tiers with the 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. covering the family-friendly portion and the 5 p.m. to 10 p.m being time for adults “to let their hair down and party like it’s 1999!” according to festival organizers.

Parking for the event will be free, thanks to event sponsor Block Ape Scissors.

A private airport is located across the street from the event location. Event organizers say they welcome Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Mark Cuban or others who want to fly into the event.

Chris Tello will serve as the official event photographer.

Event Lineup: Dogepalooza will feature Dionne Warwick, who will perform “That’s What Friends Are For” live. Warwick is the singer of other hit songs like “Do You Know The Way To San Jose,” “Walk On By” and “I Say A Little Prayer.”

Damon Elliott (Nomad) is headlining Dogepalooza. He is a Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, singer, musician, songwriter and composer.

More musical acts will be announced in the future.

Ticket Information: Dogepalooza will announce ticket prices and packages in the future. Tickets for the event will be sold online through tickets.com, the venue’s vendor and also sold in person at the venue’s box office.

Tickets will also be sold through the Dogepalooza website where event attendees can pay for their tickets using Dogecoin.

NFTs: One of the event sponsors is Slumdoge Billionaire, a Doge-based NFT that was launched previously. The NFT company was supportive in Dogepalooza and helped secure event performer Dionne Warwick.

Sponsor Gods and Legends will create a special limited edition NFT Card for Dogepalooza. The NFT will only be available at the event.

For more information on Dogepalooza, check out Benzinga's previous interview with event team member CocoChanelAdair