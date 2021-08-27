EXCLUSIVE: Dogepalooza Names New Musical Acts, Dancing Doge, Breakdancing Competition And More

Dogepalooza, a festival celebrating Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and its community, is taking place in Sugar Land, Texas, on Oct. 9, 2021, and organizers shared some exclusive updates highlighted on Benzinga's “Moon or Bust” show.

Adding Musical Talent/Performers: Among the biggest elements of Dogepalooza will be the musical acts and entertainment.

White Sun is one of the latest artists and headliners to be added to the lineup at Dogepalooza. The group won a Grammy Award for Best New Age Album for their second album, “White Sun II.” The group’s music has reached No.1 on Billboard, iTunes and Amazon in the New Age category. White Sun’s single “Dream Land (Live)” reached No. 1 on the iTunes reggae chart.

Lil Mook, known for the hit “Dogecoin to the Moon,” will perform. Mook has gained a loyal following and has seen strong support from the Dogecoin community, gaining a strong Twitter following.

“We are so excited to have Lil Mook performing at Dogepalooza!” the event team said.

Akua, aka “The Dancing Doge,” will perform at Dogepalooza. The Dancing Doge is a male Shiba Inu that is internet famous for dancing and has hundreds of thousands of views across the internet. The dog will perform during Damon Elliott’s set.

The Dogepalooza team said they had to get permission from the venue and the Houston Astros for “The Dancing Doge” to perform at the event.

Beatport charting electronic music producer, DJ, songwriter and singer Astro-Cat was named a new performer at Dogepalooza. Astro-Cat is blurring the lines of the EDM spectrum even further with his latest release, “Dogecoin.”

Singer and songwriter Simona has co-written and starred in an independent feature film. Simona’s music spans several genres with rock, pop and funk among the latest. She will be a featured artist at the festival.

“I have two new songs that I’m going to perform at Dogepalooza,” Simona said on "Moon or Bust."

Jason Dmore is a singer, songwriter and entertainment artist based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who will perform at Dogepalooza. Dmore recently teamed up with Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo, who is featured in the music video for “Rush.”

Dmore is also a Dogecoin holder and credits the rise of the cryptocurrency for helping him financially.

“I thank Dogecoin for this and it’s changed my life,” Dmore said.

The new announced performers join a lineup that already includes Grammy Award-winning legend Dionne Warwick, who will perform “That’s What Friends Are For," and Damon Elliott (Nomad), who is headlining the festival. He is a Grammy Award-winning producer, DJ, singer, musician, songwriter and composer.

Breakdancing Competition: Break Free Worldwide and Dogepalooza are holding a breakdancing competition live at the event. This will be the first-ever breakdance competition that will pay winners in Dogecoin.

Break Free Worldwide founder Moy Rivas joined Benzinga's "Moon or Bust" show to highlight the partnership.

“Breaking and hip-hop culture is a community,” Rivas said.

Rivas highlighted breakdancing being named an Olympic sport, something he helped push for.

Catch Dogemon At The Event: Dogepalooza partnered with Dogemongo, a game that allows users to catch Dogemon and was tested by one of Benzinga’s reporters.

A new version of the game will feature a battle modus, where users go to locations and try to catch the Big 3D Dogecoin. After a specific number of rocketball throws, the lucky person wins the Big 3D Rocketball, valued between $500 and $100,000. Some Big 3D Dogecoins will be featured at Dogepalooza.

“There’s a chance to win a lot of money at Dogepalooza.”

New Strategic Partners: Dogepalooza announced GIFT as a new strategic partner. GIFT's aim is to make it easy for people to share crypto gift cards with friends and family, even if the recipients don’t have a crypto wallet. Dogecoin integration on GIFT is being worked on and a Dogepalooza Gift Package is planned for the event.

Save the World, which is an impact investing project in cryptocurrency, was named a strategic partner by Dogepalooza. Save the World has donated more than 42 million in three months to worldwide causes. Save the World is seeking to become a defining impact investment token on the Binance Smart Chain Network.

“We donate anywhere that needs help,” Save The World said.

About Dogepalooza: Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas will host Dogepalooza on Oct. 9, 2021. The event will run from 12 p.m. CST to 10 p.m. CST and feature a time split for a family-friendly portion for the first five hours, followed by a time for the adults to “let their hair down and party like it’s 1999!” according to the festival organizers.

Tickets are $125 for general admission and $300 for VIP; $50 for children ages 4 to 12; and free of charge for children 3 and under.

Tickets include an NFT, all concerts, a firework show and free parking for the event.

VIP tickets will include a limited NFT (out of 500), a designated VIP area on the field, free reserved VIP parking, a two-hour Texas BBQ meal, air-conditioned bathrooms and a designated VIP bar.

There are 5,000 tickets available for purchase including 500 designated VIP tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through the Dogepalooza website using the Tickets.com platform. The Dogepalooza team worked to ensure that festival attendees could purchase tickets using Dogecoin.

Image: Dogepalooza