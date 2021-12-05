Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: 2 New Projects Join List, Blue Chips Bored Ape, CryptoPunks, Art Blocks Surge

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Axie Infinity: $119.8 million, -16.8%

$119.8 million, -16.8% The Sandbox: $42.3 million, -33.2%

$42.3 million, -33.2% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $39.5 million, +103.7%

$39.5 million, +103.7% CryptoPunks: $34.1 million, +51.1%

$34.1 million, +51.1% Wizards & Dragons Game: $33.8 million, NA

$33.8 million, NA Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $16.2 million, +31.9%

$16.2 million, +31.9% Wolf Game: $13.3 million -70.7%

$13.3 million -70.7% Art Blocks: $11.3 million, +95.1%

$11.3 million, +95.1% Ape Kids Club: $10.7 million, NA

$10.7 million, NA Desperate ApeWives: $10.3 million, +568.9%

Related Link: First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ

What Happened: This week’s top two NFTs by sales volume remained the same from the previous week. Last week’s third place finisher, Wolf Game dropped to seventh place and saw a decrease in sales volume. The play-to-earn NFT game has been popular with large NFT influencers.

Play-to-earn Wizards & Dungeons Game joined the top ten with an initial fifth place finish. The other newcomer on this week’s list was Ape Kids Club, an NFT project themed on one of the most popular animals in the NFT world: apes.

Ape Kids Club saw strong interest from NFT influencers and people priced out of other projects. The new NFT seemed to fit the theme of cute profile pictures and ape derivatives. Ape derivate Desperate ApeWives was a big gainer on the week with an over 500% increase in volume.

The big story of the week was the resurgence of many “blue chip” projects including Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Mutant Ape Yacht Club and Art Blocks, which all saw significant increases in sales volume.

Bored Ape Yacht Club gained significant attention and a rise in value with a partnership announced with sportswear and footwear company Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY). Adidas is also featuring a Bored Ape as its profile picture on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

The floor price for Bored Ape NFTs is 52 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $215,873 at the time of writing.

For more NFT coverage from Benzinga, check out our new YouTube shows covering the emerging sector:

The Roadmap airs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.

Looks Rare airs Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.