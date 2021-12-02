First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ

The rise of non-fungible tokens continues as a popular theme in 2021 with NFTs rising in value and stocks increasing their exposure to NFTs through token launches, marketplaces and partnerships with leading NFT projects.

The first NFT ETF is launching with The Digital Revolution (NYSE:NFTZ) from Defiance ETFs. Here are the details.

What Happened: Defiance is launching the first NFT ETF as a bet on the growth of the new asset type.

“NFTs could be bigger than the internet,” said Defiance ETFs co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Sylvia Jablonski. “In October, all-time NFT trading volume surpassed $15 billion.”

The new ETF offers exposure to NFTs, blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems and NFT marketplaces.

NFTs could change the economic model for creators, athletes and artists, according to Defiance ETF’s press release.

The ETF will track the BITA NFT and Blockchain Select Index. The index will follow rules and rebalance on a quarterly basis. Stocks included in the ETF must have exposure to NFTs, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency banking or announced publicly plans to enter the NFT space.

NFTZ has an expense ratio of 0.65% and holds 40 stocks at the time of writing.

NFTZ Holdings: The initial makeup of the ETF consists of asset allocation of 32.5% for non-fungible token stocks, 25.9% cryptocurrency mining stocks, 21.9% crypto asset management and trading stocks, 15.2% crypto banking, payments and services stocks and 4.6% blockchain technology stocks.

Here are the initial holdings on the ETF:

Silvergate Cap Corp (NYSE:SI): 6.7%

(NYSE:SI): 6.7% Plby Group (NASDAQ:PLBY): 5.3%

(NASDAQ:PLBY): 5.3% Cloudfare Inc (NYSE:NET): 5.2%

(NYSE:NET): 5.2% Northern Data AG : 5.1%

: 5.1% Bitfarms Ltd (NASDAQ:BITF): 4.9%

(NASDAQ:BITF): 4.9% Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA): 4.8%

(NASDAQ:MARA): 4.8% Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT): 4.5%

(NASDAQ:HUT): 4.5% Sbi Holdings Inc: 4.3%

4.3% Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN): 4.3%

(NASDAQ:COIN): 4.3% Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT): 4.3%

(NASDAQ:RIOT): 4.3% Hive Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE): 4.1%

(NASDAQ:HIVE): 4.1% Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK): 4.1%

(NASDAQ:CLSK): 4.1% Argo Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:ARBK): 3.9%

(NASDAQ:ARBK): 3.9% Canaan Inc (NASDAQ:CAN): 3.7%

(NASDAQ:CAN): 3.7% Voyager Digital (OTC:VYGVF): 3.6%

(OTC:VYGVF): 3.6% Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY): 3.6%

(NASDAQ:EBAY): 3.6% Defi Technologies Inc: 3.5%

3.5% Square Inc (NYSE:SQ): 3.0%

(NYSE:SQ): 3.0% Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO): 2.6%

(NASDAQ:FNKO): 2.6% Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD): 2.3%

(NASDAQ:HOOD): 2.3% Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO): 2.2%

(NASDAQ:MOGO): 2.2% DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG): 2.1%

(NASDAQ:DKNG): 2.1% Bigg Digital Assets: 1.8%

1.8% Bitcoin Group SE: 1.6%

1.6% SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS): 1.5%

(NYSE:SOS): 1.5% Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG): 1.1%

(NASDAQ:BBIG): 1.1% Dmg Blockchain Solutions: 1.1%

1.1% Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS): 0.9%

(NASDAQ:EQOS): 0.9% Atari: 0.8%

0.8% Digihost Technology: 0.8%

0.8% Arcane Crypto: 0.8%

0.8% Banxa Holdings Inc: 0.8%

0.8% Wisekey International Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY): 0.4%

(NASDAQ:WKEY): 0.4% Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN): 0.4%

About Defiance ETFs: Launched in 2018, Defiance offers several pure play thematic ETFs.

The company launched the first 5G ETF with the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSE:FIVG). Defiance also offers the Defiance Next Gen Big Data ETF (NYSE:BIGY) and the Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSE:QTUM).

Other thematic funds include ones based on SPACs with Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSE:SPAK), psychedelics with the Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSE:PSY) and post COVID-19 reopening stocks with the Defiance Hotel, Airline and Cruise ETF (NYSE:CRUZ).