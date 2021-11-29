The Top 10 Weekly NFTs By Sales Volume: Vox Collectibles, Noundles Join The List

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume. This week saw several newcomers to the top 10 list.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Axie Infinity: $146.5 million, -12.9%

$146.5 million, -12.9% The Sandbox: $64.2 million, +43.4%

$64.2 million, +43.4% Wolf Game: $35.4 million, +9.6%

$35.4 million, +9.6% CryptoPunks: $23.5 million, -28.5%

$23.5 million, -28.5% Bored Ape Yacht Club: $20.9 million, -76.1%

$20.9 million, -76.1% JRNY NFT Club: $19.9 million, +389.7%

$19.9 million, +389.7% Farmers World: $13.5 million, -61.6%

$13.5 million, -61.6% Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $13.1 million, -78%

$13.1 million, -78% Vox Collectibles: $10.1 million, +39.1%

$10.1 million, +39.1% Noundles: $8.7 million, +439%

What Happened: Axie Infinity continued to top the list of weekly sales volume leaders among NFTs, with a wide gap between itself and the second-place Sandbox.

The Sandbox continues to rise in valuation and demand, hitting second place with a 43.4% increase in sales volume. The Sandbox now ranks third for 30-day sales volume, up over 2,000% from the previous 30 days. The virtual land-related NFT ranks 12th all-time on CryptoSlam with sales volume of $162.1 million.

Wolf Game came in third place and continues to see demand as a play-to-earn-based NFT game. The floor price is 1.9 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing.

Bored Ape Yacht Club fell several places down the leaderboard but continues to attract strong sales volume and has a floor price of around 50 ETH.

JRNY NFT Club launched Nov. 23 and joins the top 10 list with sales volume of nearly $20 million. The NFT provides access to future NFT drops and an exclusive community. JRNY NFT has a floor price of 2.18 ETH.

Vox Collectibles was a big gainer on the week, coming in at ninth place. The NFT project that launched in August has eggs and pets coming and has recently picked up increased interest amongst NFT collectors.

Noundles launched in mid-November and came in tenth place on continued sales volume from its initial mint. The floor price is 0.31 ETH at the time of writing.